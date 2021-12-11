“If Miles Bridges isn’t an All-Star this season, nobody should be!”: Hornets’ PJ Washington makes burning hot take after his star teammate’s incredible performance vs Kings

Hornets teammate PJ Washington makes a bold proclamation about Miles Bridges after close victory against Kings

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, may be out right now, but, the Hornets seem just fine. In fact, they still look pretty damn good!

In the 4 games Charlotte has played without this duo, as well as some other important pieces in their rotation, the team has been 2-2. While that may not seem like the best record at first, it must be noted that both those losses were close ones, against an incredible 76ers side.

So, how is all this happening? Who’s responsible for the team staying afloat?

Well, some would say James Bouknight, and frankly, we don’t blame them. At the end of the day, the man had 24 points and 6 rebounds, on 64.3% from the field, and 75% from three. Oh yeah, and he did this in just 26 minutes against the Kings.

Despite this though, we’d say there is another candidate more responsible for this unlikely success. And it is someone PJ Washington evidently has a very bold claim about.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: LaVar Ball makes shocking comments about the GOAT

PJ Washington believes that Miles Bridges has done more than enough to be a lock for the All-Star game

And you’d have to really not know what has been going on to blame him for it.

During this stretch of games where perhaps his biggest co-stars are stuck on the sidelines, Bridges has consistently stepped up for the Hornets, making big shots and amazing plays for others as well. What’s more is, his defense seems to have also improved during this stretch, something that bodes very well for Charlotte. And it’s safe to say, none of this changed against the Kings.

The Hornets star recorded 23 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 steal while shooting 9 of 15 from the field. And after watching this incredible performance from the sidelines, here is what PJ Washington had to say on Twitter.

If @MilesBridges ain’t an allstar I don’t know who is — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) December 11, 2021

We won’t lie, we’re right there with him, there.

Also Read: NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal shockingly admits he is glad the Lakers’ iconic arena is being renamed