“LeBron James, I Love You”: Shaquille O’Neal “Forgets” About Custom Mercedes Van, Buys S550 on the Spot

Shaquille O’Neal’s 7-foot-1, 300-pound frame prevents him from riding around in normal cars. The Lakers legend once cut two Ferraris in half to make one supercar that he could fit inside. Fortunately, Shaq no longer has to resort to such measures as the automobile customization business has grown a lot. One dealership has emerged as his favorite, and he only learned about them due to LeBron James.

Advertisement

Effortless Motors, who has previously worked for Shaq, built another custom vehicle for the Hall of Famer. However, while he was taking a look at the Mercedes Sprinter, a Mercedes S550 parked in the background caught his attention. Even though the luxury sedan belonged to the dealership, he ended up buying it on the spot.

The Effortless Motors crew rolled up to Shaq’s house in Atlanta to deliver his Mercedes Sprinter Maybach edition. The van had to be customized to accommodate the Lakers icon. The company posted a clip of their visit to Shaq’s house with the caption,

“Effortless in Atlanta! We came to deliver a one-of-a-kind custom Sprinter van, and guess what? Shaq ended up buying the S550 we rolled in! Wow!!! Talk about an epic surprise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Effortless Motors (@effortless_motors)



Shaq also thanked LeBron James in the clip, saying, “LeBron, I love you.” Shaq got in touch with Effortless Motors after they were put on blast by James for false advertising. When they pulled up to his house to deliver the Sprinter, Shaq asked, “Whose Benz is that?” He ended up buying the S550 on the spot.

Interestingly, when he was asked if he’d like to put the seats back to make more room for himself, Shaq refused. Some fans in the comments guessed that the four-time NBA champion must have bought the sedan for someone else which is why he’s not getting the seats readjusted.

Shaquille O’Neal has bought 3 Tesla Cybertrucks from Effortless Motors

Tesla first started delivering Cybertrucks to its customers in November 2023. In a short period, Cybertruck has built a solid fanbase. The NBA legend is also a massive fan of the vehicle and it’s mainly because of Effortless Motors. Since their sketchy situation with James, Effortless Motors has made three Cybertrucks for Shaq.

His first Cybertruck was a Cyberbeast, the most powerful model of the truck. It comes with three motors and 845 horsepower. In August 2024, Shaq Facetimed Effortless Motors with a request for another Cyberbeast. He said that he missed his car but wasn’t going to ship it from Vegas to Atlanta.

Effortless Motors uploaded their conversation on Instagram with the caption, “Big Shaq missed his Cyberbeast, so he’s ordering a new one from us. This time, it’s getting a custom all-black makeover.” Three weeks later, they delivered his new car to his mansion in Atlanta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaq News (@shaqnews)

After a standard silver and a custom all-black Cybertruck, Shaq recently received a limited edition 100 Waido Live Body Cybertruck, custom-built by Effortless Motors. The new vehicle was in exchange for a Dodge Charger Hellcat that Shaq had previously given to the dealership.