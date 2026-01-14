LeBron James Ignores Doubters, Salutes Fans Who “Locked Down With Me for Over 23 Years”

LeBronJames fell one rebound short of putting up a triple-double in last night’s win over the Hawks, finishing with 31 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists. It’s a little ridiculous for a 41-year-old guy to be putting up numbers like that, especially on the second leg of a back-to-back. Yet somehow, despite those numbers, the man continues to have haters.

LeBron has always had a huge contingent of fans but a vocal minority of haters, too, and after the game last night, his coach JJ Redick went to bat for him and the passion he still has for the game.

“In his 23rd year, it’s remarkable. His competitive stamina is off the charts … It’s actually unfortunate how much this guy puts into it, and how much he cares, and the way certain people talk about him. It’s crazy. Come be around him every day and see how much this guy cares. It’s off the charts,” a disappointed Redick said. LeBron, himself, however, isn’t too bothered by the naysayers.

Must listen: JJ’s rant about the perception around LeBron… “His competitive stamina is off the charts. It’s actually unfortunate how much this guy puts into it and how much he cares and the way certain people talk about him. It’s crazy. Come be around him every day and see how… pic.twitter.com/xzuhI7PoUq — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) January 14, 2026

As LeBron inches closer to retirement, it seems that every time he speaks, he’s as much an old wise philosopher as he is a star athlete. He was told about Redick’s comments as he got dressed after the game, and when asked if it bothers him that people question him, he reflected on what he finds more important.

“I just hope that once I’m done that I made an impact for the people that follow my career and watch me, my fans that’s been locked down with me for over 23 years since I kinda started this journey as a high school freshman,” he said. “That’s all that matters: My crew that’s been with me and everything else doesn’t matter.”

Asked where his care for the game comes from, LeBron had an even better answer.

“I would never disrespect the basketball gods when it comes to playing this game,” he noted. “So I put the time and the effort and the commitment in — mentally, physically, spiritually — you know, every time I hit the floor … trying to set the example for my teammates and the younger generation that’s watching me,” explained the 4 time NBA champion.

He gestured towards his son Bronny and said, “I mean s***, my son is right over there, so I can’t afford to cheat the game, ever. I would never do that. I gotta set an example for him over there, too, so you know. As Jay-Z would say, ‘If you can’t respect that, your whole perspective is whack. Maybe you’ll love me when I fade to black.'”

Dropped the Hawks, nearly dropped a triple-double and dropped some bars from Jay-Z. All in a day’s work for the best player of his generation.