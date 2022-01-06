Basketball

“Hell Yeah, I can!”: Isaiah Thomas was out grocery shopping when asked by the Mavericks GM if he could suit up for them ASAP following his 10-day stint with LeBron James and the LA Lakers

“Hell Yeah, I can!”: Isaiah Thomas when asked by the Mavericks GM if he could suit up for them following his10-day stint with LeBron James and the LA Lakers
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Steve Smith leave: Steve Smith strangely and funnily shoulders arms to Stuart Broad delivery in SCG Test
Next Article
"We are gradually moving the teams into Melbourne": Nick Hockley confirms all BBL 2021-22 teams will be moved to Melbourne
NBA Latest Post
"I love you Stephen Curry, but we don't care about your NFT's my guy, just sleep, relax and work on your shots": NBA Twitter ragdolls Warriors point guard after going cold against the Dallas Mavericks
“I love you Stephen Curry, but we don’t care about your NFT’s my guy, just sleep, relax and work on your shots”: NBA Twitter ragdolls Warriors point guard after going cold against the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks gave Dirk Nowitzki his flowers while putting up a clinic against Stephen…