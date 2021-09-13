“LeBron James really faked the whole team out and found his center”: NBA Twitter went crazy when the Cavs superstar displayed his high IQ and passed the ball for an easy dunk

Back in 2018, then-Cavs superstar, LeBron James displayed his insane IQ and court vision by faking out the entire Lakers team and passing the ball to a wide-open Ante Zizic for an easy slam dunk.

LeBron James is easily one of the greatest players we have ever witnessed. And over the past 2 decades, King James has really developed his game to be pretty flawless. Amidst all his incredible abilities – insane athleticism, durability, versatility and many others, there is one such attribute of his game that goes unnoticed- his passing.

During the 2019-2020 season, Bron, averaging 10.2 assists, was named the Assists Champ. Not only is LBJ a willing passer, but he is also a creative one. And back on March 11th 2018, during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LBJ proved it to the whole world.

During the Cavs-Lakers encounter, James put on passing clinic. During the dying minutes of the first half, the 4-time MVP had arguably the best pass of the season, and possibly of his entire career too. While faking a pass to Kyle Korver, the entire Lakers defence diverted their attention to the sharpshooter, leaving Ante Zizic wide open inside. LeBron managed to spot him and end up dishing an amazing no-look pass, resulting in 2 easy points.

Here, just look at how Bron faked out the cameraman too!

NBA Twitter went crazy as LeBron James faked the entire Staples Center out

As soon as the 4-time Champ’s pass went viral, NBA Twitter was in absolute awe.

As a Bron hater, that was clean af lol — Branson Ⓥ (@Sn_Brandin) March 12, 2018

I don’t even fuck with LeBron but that shit was elite — crafty (@IrisCrafty) March 12, 2018

A little later that very game, LeBron nutmegged Lakers guard Lonzo Ball to thread an incredibly beautifully tough pass to Jeff Green. It would’ve surely been a highlight play had Jeff managed to successfully slam it in.

LeBron James really showed his outstanding court vision that game. However, it was the young Los Angeles Lakers team who managed to get the last laugh. Despite recording a 24-point, 10 rebounds and 7 assists near triple-double performance, LeBron and co. suffered a 127-113 loss at the Staples Center.