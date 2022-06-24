“LeBron James is following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps by getting his own Pippen!”: Los Angeles Lakers scoop up Scotty Pippen Jr to play alongside the King

Yes, Scottie Pippen, well Scottie Pippen Jr. has just signed for the Los Angeles Lakers and he will be playing alongside LeBron James.

Another addition to the father and son duo in the NBA, this time the name is legendary. Scottie Pippen Jr is set to play in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers signed him to a two-way contract.

While we don’t know what prowess or skill set Scottie Jr brings to the team, we do know the name will be enough to attract eyeballs.

A two-way contract ensures that Scottie Jr will be developing in the right manner. What’s more NBA Twitter has found its new obsession. Drawing parallels between the father and son’s journey.

Also read: “Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and I didn’t have a conversation in 3 years”: Dennis Rodman revealed how distant the three Bulls were from 1996-98

Scotty Pippen Jr. is signing a two-way contract with the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/aFQOc3jhNh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2022

LeBron James is set to play with an actual Scottie Pippen and NBA Twitter is on fire.

We have often drawn the parallels between LeBron and his many co-stars and how they are akin to MJ’s own sidekick, Scottie Pippen.

NBA Twitter is having a field day when this got announced.

LeGM got Shaq and Scottie’s son both on two-way contracts. https://t.co/xTdKfvv01T pic.twitter.com/81BoT5OUd9 — PRYMO ❄️ (@PrymoETC) June 24, 2022



As a user pointed out, yes the Lakers are just adding names at this point.

Lakers just out there signing names 😂 https://t.co/3rI7M4jUcu — Muhammad M. ❄️ (@MrDieng7) June 24, 2022

What about LeBron’s own son? We might have to wait a year for that.

Anime references? It is starting to look like the hit sequel to the Naruto series. A lot of former NBA players’ sons are coming into the league.

NBA starting to look like Boruto https://t.co/fMzwjE6dOg — O (@OA_Romain) June 24, 2022

How will Scottie Pippen Jr’s career pan out? We will have to wait and see.

Also read: “I remember watching LeBron James do this sh*t live”: Kevin Durant reminisces ‘The King’ dismantling Orlando for 51 points while with the Heat