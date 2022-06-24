Basketball

“LeBron James is following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps by getting his own Pippen!”: Los Angeles Lakers scoop up Scotty Pippen Jr to play alongside the King

Yes, Scottie Pippen, well Scottie Pippen Jr. has just signed for the Los Angeles Lakers and he will be playing alongside LeBron James.
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"I wanted Stephen Curry he got picked earlier I wanted Zion Willaimson......": Stephen A. Smith and Spike Lee ask almighty to help the Knicks
Next Article
"That's the pinnacle of T20 cricket": Andrew Balbirnie wishes to see Ireland players in IPL soon
NBA Latest Post
Yes, Scottie Pippen, well Scottie Pippen Jr. has just signed for the Los Angeles Lakers and he will be playing alongside LeBron James.
“LeBron James is following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps by getting his own Pippen!”: Los Angeles Lakers scoop up Scotty Pippen Jr to play alongside the King

Yes, Scottie Pippen, well Scottie Pippen Jr. has just signed for the Los Angeles Lakers…