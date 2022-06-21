“Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and I didn’t have a conversation in 3 years”: Dennis Rodman revealed how distant the three Bulls were from 1996-98

Dennis Rodman claimed that he did not have a single conversation with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen together off the court.

Making 27 All-Defensive teams combined, the trio of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman is often looked at as one of the greatest ‘Big 3s’ in NBA history. After Rodman had a falling out with Coach Pop in San Antonio, Phil Jackson took him on and let him be himself, something the former military captain could not do.

Dennis Rodman on the Bulls was a perfect match from the get-go as ‘The Worm’ tenacity on the boards and defensive presence on the perimeter coupled with the bevy of intangibles he brought to the table meshed quite well with the ‘Zen Master’s’ system.

His chemistry with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, and the rest of the guys was instant as well, with this being proven of course with a 72-10 record in the 1996 season. They would famously go on to win 3 straight championships all while maintaining themselves as one of the league’s top DRTG squads.

However, according to Rodman, the Bulls’ core 3 guys never actually bonded with one another off NBA hardwood.

Dennis Rodman on never speaking with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Dennis Rodman went on the Graham Bensinger show a couple years back and was asked by him what it was like to be a part of a team that had goliaths like the Bulls did. To many fans’ surprise, he would go on to admit that off the court, the Chicago ‘Big 3’ did not have a single conversation.

This goes to show just how locked in the three were when it came down winning championships and cementing a legacy. Sure, Rodman needed to be brought back down to earth every now and then in regards to his off-court antics but he was just as competitive as the rest of the guys on the squad.

Of course, as evident by the immense amount of success the Chicago Bulls had, they did not need to hang out outside of ‘work’ to help build chemistry.

Roles were understood under the leadership of MJ and Phil Jackson and everybody played their respective roles to perfection, including 2x All-NBA talent, Dennis Rodman.