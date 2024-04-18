“LeBron James is Playing All World”: Stephen A. Smith Shuts Down Lakers Doubters, Declares Them Capable of Facing Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers have progressed to the Playoffs after winning the Play-In tournament against the New Orleans Pelicans. As the seventh seed, the Lakers will now face the second-seed Denver Nuggets in the First Round of the playoffs. The defending champions are still at their best, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the way for the Nuggets. However, while the odds greatly tilt in favor of the Nuggets, Stephen A. Smith believes the Lakers could do some serious damage against the Nuggets.

In conversation with Brian Windhorst and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on First Take, SAS highly contended for the Lakers in this upcoming series. Most of all, he has great faith in the team, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who has been one of the leading figures in this Lakers’ resurgence campaign. The Lakers have enough talent to go out in last year’s Western Conference Finals rematch. On that note, SAS said,

“A lot of people ready to wave ‘bye bye’ to them cause they’re getting ready to go up against the defending NBA champions. That shouldn’t be the case. Anthony Davis is an all-world player, LeBron James is playing all world, Austin Reaves has been thriving, D’Angelo Russell is thriving. Rui Hachimura, excuse me? this brother can play! You got Gabe Vincent back in the lineup…The Lakers, from a personnel perspective, is universally recognized.” .@stephenasmith isn’t counting the Lakers out against the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/D3UxOmuTXn

— First Take (@FirstTake) April 17, 2024

SAS was sure to point out that the Lakers would not want this same embarrassment as last year’s WCF going into the postseason this year either. So, he trusts the Lakers to play this series like a ‘life-or-death’ situation and run deep into the playoffs. Earlier, even Paul George and Kevin Garnett had discussed the same, contending that the Lakers can definitely go forward ahead in the playoffs with their experience and talented personnel within the roster.

It would be interesting to see the Lakers’ vigor against the Nuggets on Saturday night. Towards the end of the regular season, the Lakers developed some serious form and even looked like one of the most formidable teams in the NBA. So, despite the Nuggets’ brilliance, it may not be unthinkable for them to make this a competitive series.

Anthony Davis sparked motivation against facing the Denver Nuggets

Stephen A Smith also highlighted Anthony Davis’ reply to the smack talk after the Nuggets won the chip last year. Davis said on Media Day, “It was just a lot of talking. We get it, y’all won, but me and Bron had some conversations…we can’t wait [to play them].” He also added, “But it’s a lot of motivation like you want to win anytime you lose, it’s motivation to get ready for the next season. Try to compete for a championship so that in itself is motivation.”

Considering this quote from Davis was from around seven months ago, the Lakers have lost all three games against the Nuggets this regular season. However, LeBron James is quite impressed with Denver’s toughness and takes this upcoming matchup as a challenge. James commented on their upcoming game: “It’s the defending champions. We understand how difficult of a matchup it’s been vs. them. They’re gonna make it tough on [us], and we’re gonna try to make it tough on them.”

James added that the Lakers planned to get adequate rest and practices ahead of this contending matchup. The 4x champion believes the series would be tough for the Lakers. However, he is ready to break a sweat for the team to lead them deeper in the postseason.