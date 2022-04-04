“LeBron James is the biggest reason the Lakers are under .500!”: Skip Bayless explains why ‘The King’ has been at the heart of all issues in Los Angeles

Skip Bayless looks to finally drive in the final nail to LeBron James’s and the Lakers’ season on Twitter

This is why LeBron James probably will never be the greatest GM of all time in the NBA.

Sure, Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel played massive parts in the players signed by the franchise in the last offseason. But, the fact of the matter is, the superstar also had a massive hand in it all, and it was a million miles away from ever working.

So, what’s the fallout?

Well, you have a franchise that was touted to be the West’s answer to the Nets, not even making the playoffs, much less winning a championship. But that all falls by the wayside for the franchise when they see Skip Bayless getting ready to spit some flaming hot fire.

And the man is ready, all right!

Skip Bayless announces that he is going to prove LeBron James is the biggest reason behind the Lakers’ failed season

Skip Bayless has to have won some sort of award for his content on LeBron James, right? Because this man has been spitting some burning acid on the man’s name for almost two decades now.

However, even if that may not be the case, it doesn’t seem to be grating on his motivation even a single bit.

How do we know? Well, the man tweeted this out.

OK, I’ve seen enough: why LeBron is the biggest reason a LeBron team is a LeBron career-worst 16 games under .500. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 4, 2022

We won’t lie, this topic of Skip’s may have some actual logic behind it. So frankly, we can’t wait to see this one.

And when the episode finally drops, we’ll be up and ready to bring all the action right to you!

