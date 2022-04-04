‘LeBron James would have chosen Michael Jordan’s alma mater!’: Lakers superstar reveals his program of choice if he went the college route prior to NBA

Lakers star LeBron James speaks on which college he would have joined had he not jumped straight to the NBA

The Lakers’ season has pretty much come to an end.

LeBron James and his crew are now 2 games behind the Spurs for the last play-in spot, which makes it pretty darn unlikely for it to be a race they win. So now, instead of worrying too much about this NBA season, the King is now focusing on whatever else his life has to offer right now.

One such thing is being introduced as a special guest on the broadcast of March Madness. And during his appearance there, he was asked a pretty interesting question.

As many know, he jumped from high-school right to the NBA. So many have wondered for years where he might have been headed if he chose to go the college route.

And well, recently, we got an answer to exactly that query.

LeBron James reveals where would he have gone to college if it wasn’t for the NBA, or the existence of Ohio State

In the past, whenever LeBron James was asked the college question, he has always answered with the name ‘Ohio State’, a college in the state of Ohio. He justified his answer by putting forth his loyalty to his home state.

But, in the recent March Madness broadcast, he was asked this exact same question, just with the option of Ohio State completely off the table. And here is what he said.

Duke and UNC, huh?

We won’t lie, the University of North Carolina seems a heck of a lot likelier than Duke on this one.

Sure, the Blue Devils have an incredible program too. But Michael Jordan played for the Tar Heels.

With LBJ idolizing MJ as much as he did, growing up, we doubt he’d have thought twice before choosing this program over all others… except for Ohio State, of course.

