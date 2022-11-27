“Lebron James Is Using the Donald Trump Approach!”: Jazz’s Danny Ainge Once Critiqued Lakers Star Over His Goat Claims

As in every sport, the permanent debate stands between fans across generations, in basketball too regarding who the G.O.A.T is. Various names have been thrown into the debate – Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird for instance.

Among active players, only one name finds itself in the higher ranks of this debate, and that is LeBron James. James is even widely regarded as the only real competition to Michael Jordan’s G.O.A.T claim.

Having entered the league as the “Chosen One”, James was expected to be their heir to Jordan’s throne as the face of the NBA. Safe to say LeBron did live up to the tag, and some.

Entering yet another season as an undisputed All-NBA level player, LeBron stands a chance to become the NBA’s all-time top scorer in 2022-23. And the build-up to it has thrown up a lot of debates regarding James’ definitive standing as G.O.A.T. to a horde of fans.

LeBron James himself acknowledges his status in the debate. In fact, “The King” believes that he is the G.O.A.T. Despite being a self-declared Jordan fan, James seems to feel strongly about his status as the greatest to have ever played.

Not everyone, however, agrees. Danny Ainge, someone associated with a lot of players in G.O.A.T. contention, had his say on the matter.

How did Ainge describe LeBron’s “G.O.A.T” claim?

Danny Ainge didn’t seem to be in support of LeBron’s claim as the G.O.A.T. Ainge also appeared to be amused by the fact that his claim was made by the player himself. Currently an executive with the Utah Jazz, Ainge was a former player who featured in the 80s and the 90s.

Ainge had played with Larry Bird and competed fiercely with the likes of Magic, Kareem, and Jordan. Being someone involved in the capacity of a player with these G.O.A.T candidates, Ainge clearly has an idea of what he’s talking about.

The former Celtics man pointed out that LeBron still has time to be judged on. But Ainge also went on to express displeasure at LeBron making such a statement.

“I’d just like to — why he’s saying that, I don’t know. Maybe he thinks that that sells. Maybe he’s taking the Donald Trump approach and trying to sell himself. I don’t know” remarked Ainge about why he feels LeBron had to anoint himself “G.O.A.T.” status.

A comparison to Donald Trump probably wasn’t the look LeBron James was going for. But Ainge’s statement hinting at LeBron trying to squish himself into the G.O.A.T. debate does make a conversation inevitable. Is arguably the most accomplished player of this generation, a Trump-like attention seeker?

Has LeBron James doubled down on his ‘G.O.A.T’ claims still?

This wasn’t the only instance where LeBron backed himself as the G.O.A.T. in his sport. The Lakers superstar, in an interview with Kenny Smith, talked about how he felt about his status in the pantheon of greats subsequent to his 2016 masterclass.

After engineering the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, James felt like he was “the greatest basketball people have ever seen.” Warranted, under the circumstances, one has to admit. The four-time NBA champion cited his ability to play 1-5 as a reason for his belief in his own claim to G.O.A.T. status.

“I can play the one through five, I can guard one though five. … [I] did something that’s never been done in the history of the sport” stated James, doubling down on his claims.

Arrogance is common to the greats of most fields. LeBron James isn’t some nobody making a G.O.A.T. claim. James is a bonafide legend who has been performing at an incredible level for close to two decades. Thus, a G.O.A.T claim from “The King” isn’t an outlandish or even absurd one. It just isn’t for everyone either.

