LeBron James Jr: Has Bronny James Legally Changed His Name?

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bronny James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James is now 18 years old. In other words, he is no longer very far from the NBA and will be eligible for the NBA draft as soon as next year. But, when the man is selected, what name will Adam Silver announce? As LeBron James has revealed on multiple occasions, Bronny James has been awfully pensive about his name. In fact, the whole family has been very open about his intentions to change his name as soon as possible.

In legal terms, Bronny is now an adult, making him eligible to legally change his name, if he wishes it.

So, has it happened already? Or is LeBron James’s son still waiting to get around to it?

Also Read: “Scottie Pippen Revolutionized the Point Forward Position”: Dennis Rodman Once Heaped Praised on Bulls Teammate’s Offensive Ability

Bronny James has still not legally changed his name

In the past, Bronny James has almost seemed desperate to legally change his name as soon as possible. So, many expected for him to go through with it as soon as he turned 18. And yet, here we are.

It has been a while since the young man turned 18, despite which his legal name continues to be LeBron Raymone James Jr.

So no, Bronny James has not changed his legal name just yet.

Will Bronny James change his name legally?

Initially, Bronny’s motive was to get out of his dad’s shadow by changing his name. And frankly, it was a good plan at the time.

If someone heard ‘LeBron James Jr.’, they’d think of him as just that. The son of LeBron James.

Sure, ‘Bronny James’ isn’t too different a name than LeBron James. However, in the past few years, the 18-year-old has made it his own.

When people now say Bronny, they think of James as his own person. And yes, despite all that his image is still attached to the King. However, what could you expect from being the arguable GOAT’s son?

Given all this, whether or not he will legally change his name is a toss-up at best. After all, Bronny has already achieved what he strived to do.

Legally changing his name now would only be the icing, rather than the cake itself.

Also Read: How Long Is The All-Star Break? When Is The First NBA Game After The Hiatus