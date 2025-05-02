LeBron James’ Lakers Future in Doubt After First Round Exit

The hope for the Los Angeles Lakers and their 2025 NBA playoff dreams was to make a run, potentially deep into May. Instead, they were sent home in the first round at the hands of Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, the clock is ticking regarding LeBron James’ future in the NBA. The premature exit from the postseason has left doubt revolving around what’s next for the four-time NBA champion.

LeBron is 40 years old and doesn’t have any intentions of competing for anything besides championships. It seemed that the addition of Luka Dončić would propel the Lakers into serious title contenders. Unfortunately, their weaknesses were on full display against the Timberwolves.

From their lack of size to their less than stellar tally of rotation players, the Lakers need a full reconstruction from top to bottom after the Dončić trade completely changed not just the roster, but the style of play as well.

The season wasn’t all in vain however. James had the opportunity to play alongside his son, Bronny, which he has revealed to be the greatest moment of his career. Nonetheless, the will keeping James in the league has to grow faint eventually. The grind must get more and more tiring by the day.

LeBron understands the roster as constructed won’t be able to win an NBA championship. Following the Lakers’ first-round exit, he addressed his concerns of the roster moving forward.

“S—, I got a lot to think about myself,” James said. “So I don’t know what the roster will look like. I don’t know where I stand right now.”

League sources report that this isn’t a revelation that James seemingly came to once the Lakers faced elimination. The Athletics’ Jovan Buha revealed that James had been contemplating his future with the team for quite some time.

“So, might James think about finishing his career elsewhere in pursuit of a fifth ring?” Buha said. “When posed that question, both league sources close to James and team sources would not rule that possibility out. And that was before the revealing elimination game.”

The loss of James would be insurmountable for the Lakers. Their acquisition of Doncic prepares them to have a star to take over once the time comes. But an early departure by LeBron could impact the Lakers’ plans to build a competent roster.

The Lakers have shown a commitment to satisfying LeBron

The Lakers didn’t waste time acknowledging LeBron’s concerns regarding the team’s roster. General manager Rob Pelinka is aware of the team’s shortcomings. However, he states that he will do his best to position Los Angeles to be one of the last teams standing next season.

“I think LeBron is gonna have high expectations for the roster, and we’re going to do everything we can to meet those,” Pelinka said.

The Lakers don’t want a repeat of the outcome of this season. Not every team has the luxury of having two players such as Doncic and James on the same team. Pelinka refuses to take this for granted and will do what he needs to capitalize on the team’s current window.