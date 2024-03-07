LeBron James Left Handed: How Michael Jordan Influenced LBJ’s Shooting Form

Credits: Mar 4, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball up court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is well known for his excellent shooting prowess and basketball IQ, which makes him one of the greatest basketball players ever. However, many might be unaware that the 4x NBA champion was a left-handed person and eventually developed into a right-handed player after Michael Jordan‘s influence. In 2017, when James was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he revealed how some great basketball players, such as MJ and Penny Hardaway, inspired him to become ambidextrous while playing basketball.

James’ ambidexterity blossomed under his high school coach, who taught him to make left-handed layups without dribbling the ball. He learned this new technique in his first practice playing organized basketball and worked on his game ever since.

Though the Akron-born had no idea about how he started shooting with his right hand, James realized to become an elite basketball player, he needed to make layups with both hands.

If you haven’t already figured, LeBron James is a left-handed guy who shoots with his right hand. There are other players too, such as Russell Westbrook, who is also a lefty but shoots with his right hand while playing basketball.

The 20x All-Star can be seen showing off his left-hand prowess during pre-game warmups, proving he is capable of making shots with either hand.

Controlling the ball with both hands can give an innate advantage to players working inside the paint. This helps them to make layups or dunks from any corner of the paint, thus making them an offensive threat for the opposing teams.

Being ambidextrous in basketball can be useful, especially when moving from the key or the baseline and making contested shots. This can help players score easy buckets to help their teams gain considerable leads.

LeBron James wants to transition into a left-handed shooter after he turns 40

LeBron James has defied Father Time by playing at the highest level as he is about to touch 40. Despite being the oldest player in the league, James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, comparable to many of the younger players in their prime. Though the 4x MVP has touched several milestones in his storied 21-season career in the league, the Lakers superstar once hilariously joked that he would transition into a left-handed shooter after he turned 40.

After a game against the San Antonio Spurs last year, James boldly claimed, “I’m gonna play until I’m 40. Then, after 40, I’m gonna go all left-hand until I’m 45. I’m gonna score 5,000 points with my left hand. Then I’ll be done.” Though Bron seems to be joking in this regard, his form while shooting left-handed seems quite passable. It would be a great sight to withhold seeing James add another 5,000 points to his tally just by shooting with his left hand.

Though Bron seems to be joking around, his agent, Rich Paul, believes that if the 4x champion were to play till he was 45, he could set statistical records that would be unbreakable for decades in the league. James is one of the centerpieces for the Lakers this season. He will hopefully lead them to another impressive postseason run as the Lakers prepare to contend for the Play-In Tournament as the 9th seed in the Western Conference.