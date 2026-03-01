LeBron James Admits Being a Girl Dad “Softened” Him, Feels “Different Love” for Zhuri

A ruthless competitor focused only on winning at all and any costs while out on the court, while also being a loving parent off of it. LeBron James has truly evolved in the 23 years since making his NBA debut, and even fatherhood has taught him different lessons. The love he holds for Bronny and Bryce is actually quite different than the one he has for Zhuri.

Advertisement

James, in all likelihood, loves his children equally but being a girl dad is different and James recently admitted to Zhuri’s birth in 2014 changing him.

Following the Lakers’ victory over the Warriors on Saturday night, the King was asked about his daughter. He credited her for the win, calling her “good luck“ as the Lakers are 1-0 with her in attendance.

He then revealed how she’s softened him since coming into the world 11 years ago. It leaves a question in mind: was James a different type of parent to Bronny and Bryce before that?

“It’s special,” the 41-year-old said about being a girl dad. “It’s definitely softened me up over the last 11 years.”

“I had two boys to begin with, but getting a little girl 11 years ago, man, it has definitely softened me up, so it’s special to have her. It’s a different type of love, if anybody got girls and boys, it’s a different type of love,” the Lakers legend further admitted.

James then revealed that he always showed “tough love” to his sons, which doesn’t come as a surprise, especially since both of them are looking to make a name for themselves in pro basketball. “I yell at them and stuff, they take it, they know how to approach it.”

“It’s different [with Zhuri]. It’s a bit softness with my daughter, so,” James concluded.

Lebron on being a girl dad: “It’s special. It’s definitely softened me up over the last 11 years” pic.twitter.com/MvmpWppXQv — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) March 1, 2026

Girl dads would relate. But at the same time, if Zhuri ever decides to take up basketball and James becomes her first coach, some of that softness may disappear a bit. He may not be as harsh on her as he was on Bronny or Bryce, but there may be an element of strictness creeping in.

However, it should be noted that Zhuri has taken a liking to volleyball over the past few years. So while Bronny and Bryce may be focused on their hoop dreams, the youngest of the James clans may delve down a completely separate path.

For now, Zhuri is enjoying her childhood. Bronny is traveling accross the country with his dad and the Lakers squad as part of one of NBA’s most successful franchises. And Bryce, at 18, is still in high school, focusing on developing before he decides to declare for the NBA Draft.