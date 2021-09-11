“LeBron James needs to average 18.4 PPG in the next two seasons to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: The King shall end his career as the all-time leader in scoring

4x NBA champion LeBron James would need to average 18.4 PPG in the next two seasons to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer.

As King James, who will be entering his 19th year in the league, ranks 3rd on the list of all-time leading scorers in the NBA. The superstar ranks just below legends Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In his 18 season career so far, James has averaged 27.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 7.4 APG, and 1.6 SPG. The former scoring champion is a career 50.4% from the field and ranks 6th on the list of all-time leaders in PPG.

The 36-year old James has scored a mammoth 35,367 points so far in his career, while 2nd position Karl Malone had scored 36,928 points in his 19 seasons in the NBA.

However, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the position of the all-time leader in scoring for over 3 decades. The 6x NBA champion has a career, 38,387 points.

King James is not too far away from dethroning Kareem from the top position of the score table. According to a recent forecast, James needs to average 18.4 PPG in the next two seasons to surpass the 2x scoring champion.

In all probability, LeBron James will end his career as NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

James, who currently ranks 3rd on the all-time scoring list, is 1,561 points away from clinching Karl Malone’s 2nd position and 3020 points from dethroning Kareem from the list.

The LA Lakers are one of the top favorites to win the title this upcoming season. The Lakers have made some major off-season lately, acquiring Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard.

The Lakers did have a disappointing 2020-21 season due to injuries to its superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, despite being in his 19th year, James had shown no signs of slowing down.

Despite not being 100% during the last playoffs, the 17x All-Star averaged 23.3 PPG, 8.0 APG, and 7.2 RPG on a 47.4% shooting from the field.

The 36-year old James is in his best shape going into the 2021-22 season and shall surpass Kareem in no time.