“LeBron James of the NFL”: When Travis Kelce Claimed Lakers Superstar Would Be a GOAT Contender if He Played Football

For years athletes have debated whether they could be a crossover success or not. While players like Michael Jordan and Deion Sanders took that step and played two different sports, others often analyze that probability. One of the top names that pop out in those conversations is LeBron James. And unlike most athletes, LeBron has a stamp of approval from one of the best football players in the league for his success in the new discipline.

The 3-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce believes that LeBron would be just as good if he played football instead of basketball. During his appearance on ‘The Old Man & the Three’ podcast in 2021, Kelce said that LeBron’s athleticism is so dynamic that he could be an instant fit if he wished to wear a helmet and step on the ground. The Chiefs’ star was asked if the 4-time NBA champion could be an NFL tight end. He said, “1000%. His athleticism just translates so well on the football field.”

Kelce unveiled that a lot of players who walked into the football arena, actually, started playing basketball first. And because the requirements in the two sports are so similar, being tall, strong, fast, etc., their experience aids the transition. Kelce also highlighted the key factors in LeBron’s game that would be a help for him in football. He said,

“Guys in basketball are always on their toes, even when they’re sprinting. They’re not really taking big strides, and that’s one thing that I’ve seen out of LeBron is that his strides are enormous when he is running.”

LeBron James had tryout offers from the NFL

Kelce also praised LeBron for always being in control of his game, accelerating and decelerating the game at will, and going by his tempo. He said, “So, I think all of that stuff would translate perfectly onto the field. He’d probably just be the LeBron James of the NFL instead of the LeBron James of the NBA.”

During the 2011 NBA lockout, LeBron came very close to actually joining the NFL. In an interview with The Athletic in 2021, LBJ unveiled that he had tryout offers from the Cowboys and the Seahawks. While he didn’t proceed to accept either of the offers, LeBron said that he would’ve made it if he went to the tryouts.

He said,

“I would have made the team. I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don’t mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I’d have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I’d have tried [out], but I would have made the team. I just know what I’m capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age.”

With that confidence and a Travis Kelce co-sign, he actually might’ve become an NFL player. As hoop fans, we can be happy that he didn’t respond to the tryout offers.