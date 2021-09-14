Basketball

“Jay Z and Beyonce performed ‘Crazy in Love’ at LeBron James and Savannah James’ wedding”: When the then-Miami Heat star had a dashing wedding in Los Angeles following his 2nd championship

"LeBron and Savannah James' wedding had Jay Z and Beyonce as performers": When the then-Miami Heat star had a dashing wedding in Los Angeles following his 2nd championship
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Loyalty in sports is extremely overrated": Carmelo Anthony sounds off on purists, claims superstars shouldn't be antagonized for switching teams
Next Article
"Michael Jordan got engaged so LeBron James took it personally": When the two GOATs popped the question to Yvette Prieto and Savannah James within a week of each other
Latest Posts