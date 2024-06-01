LeBron James Once Claimed To ‘Deactivate’ His Chill Mode Upon Getting Trash Talked By Tobias Harris

There have been a handful of players in NBA history that you just don’t want to piss off during a game. Michael Jordan may be the first name to make that list but another phenom you don’t want to see chasing you in the open floor is LeBron James. And Tobias Harris made the mistake of ticking off The King back in 2014 upon his return to Cleveland, only to get dominated minutes later.

The altercation started when Tobias Harris flung his elbows around to create space, with LeBron James in the vicinity. Though Harris’ elbows did not make contact with James, The King still ended up taking an exception to his gesture.

After James had a few words for Harris, Tobias decided to call LeBron out when he said, “Stop flopping.” And that is what ticked James off as he went on to describe what went down during that moment while talking to the media after the game.

“I was actually in chill mode tonight, but chill mode was deactivated after that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron History (@lbjhistory)

From that moment on, LeBron James went on to dominate Tobias Harris and the rest of the game. James went 4-7 from the floor in the final 17 minutes of the game. He scored the last 15 points of his 29-point total in the fourth while holding Harris to a single point.

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic with a 98-89 final score. According to StatMuse, LeBron James finished the night with 29 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks for the game. Tobias Harris on the other hand only had 16 points on a 7-16 shooting night, ending the game as the Magic’s highest scorer for the game.

Throwback to when Trevor Ariza decided to test LeBron James

It is never a good idea to piss off LeBron James, especially during a game. However, Trevor Ariza is another name in a long list of players who made the same mistake and went on to regret their decision.

During his tenure with the Houston Rockets, Trevor Ariza was a well-respected 3&D player known to stretch the floor with grace. However, he ended up trying to rip the ball off James after a call by the official on the floor.

As James and Ariza got tangled up, LeBron was visibly irked by his opponent’s actions. And only a few moments later, LBJ went on to take Trevor Ariza to the rim, only to throw down a monstrous poster on him as he looked at what he had manifested for himself.