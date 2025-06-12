LeBron James Recalls Breaking Strict COVID-19 Protocols In His Bubble Hotel Room

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles while holding the MVP and Finals trophies after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The 2020 NBA Bubble was one of the strictest environments in league history. With the season at stake, the NBA went all-in on protocols, no family, no stepping out, no unauthorized guests, and absolutely no violations. But even under those intense restrictions, LeBron James couldn’t help but bend the rules to keep his sanity.

On an episode of Mind the Game, LBJ recalled his time inside the bubble. James spent 96 days in there, competing for the title. For someone with a tightly controlled routine, especially during the playoffs, it was a major adjustment. That limited setup made things tough for LeBron, who usually sticks to a very specific diet and quality of food during the postseason.

Inside the bubble, he had no choice but to eat what was provided. So, LeBron did what he could to create some comfort. He ordered a wine fridge and stocked up on bottles, knowing he’d need something to unwind with his family not around. Players weren’t allowed to bring family for the first six to eight weeks.

It became part of his routine to crack open a bottle at night and try to make the most of the situation. But eventually, that routine turned into low-key rule-breaking. He admitted to calling teammates over to his room for a glass of wine, which violated the NBA’s strict no-visiting protocol. But that wasn’t the only violation he committed.

“At one point, you were only really supposed to have one or two guests in your room, like your teammates, we kind of broke the rule one time and we just squatted in everybody’s room and playing cards,” LeBron said. Despite the challenges, LeBron looked back on the bubble experience as a unique bonding opportunity.

LeBron James said the bubble was all about basketball

The bubble championship became special for LeBron, more than most players, as he won his fourth title in 2020. Over the years, a lot has been said about the 2020 title. People argue that it can’t be valued the same as other championships because players competing inside the bubble weren’t giving their 100%.

But LeBron has a different outlook. He said, “It was strictly strictly basketball…Of all my championships I’ve won, that level of focus, how long can you maintain your focus in order to get the job done? Because you have all the reasons if you want to get out of focus.”

Not having family around, not being able to go out or hang out with teammates, and living inside a controlled environment was bound to take a toll on players. But those who managed to push themselves made history that year.