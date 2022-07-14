“Michelle Pfeiffer, Come Ride With Me, Baby!”: Shaquille O’Neal Dropped $100,000 to Buy The Tiger Print Cadillac From Scarface

Shaquille O’Neal loved the movie Scarface, so much so that he brought the Cadillac with the tiger print. Someone hit up Michelle Pfeiffer!

So, we know that Shaquille O’Neal likes to own expensive things. From his $11 million mansions to his extensive collection of cars. When you are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, money is no object.

Which lavish purchase are we covering this time? While it won’t be classified as lavish, it is still an exorbitant amount to be spending on a rather eclectic item.

Shaquille O’Neal liked the movie Scarface so much that he actually brought the very car from the movie. Yes, the same pale yellow Cadillac with tiger print fabric across the inside.

Talk about liking a movie so much that you go on and get the very car that made the movie famous. Only someone like Shaq would do it.

Shaquille O’Neal Modified The Cadillac, splurging well over $100k

So, of course, if Shaq buys a car, he’s not gonna fit inside it without struggling a little bit. To help suit his needs, the Cadillac was heavily modified.

It includes a one-of-a-kind sound system and an air suspension system. Shaq also ensured that the car’s seats were pushed back by nine inches. He is seven-foot tall and hence the dimension change.

No stone was left unturned when restoring and recreating this masterpiece. The Big Diesel is said to have splurged well over $100,000 to buy and modify the car as per his specifications.

As Shaq himself said in this video, “Michelle Pfeiffer, Come Ride With Me, Baby!“.

