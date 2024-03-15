WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Destroys’ Restroom 5 Minutes After Foolishly Drinking Hot Tea With His Cereal On Inside The NBA

The recent episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA witnessed typical off-court antics of Shaquille O’Neal. The 52-year-old drank hot tea with cereal before destroying the restroom 5 minutes later. He then went on to upload a clip highlighting the entire instance on Instagram and shed light on the details.

Advertisement

The scenario sparked from Bol Bol’s impressive 10-point first-half display in the latest clash against the Boston Celtics. Consequently, O’Neal failed to contain his joy as an advocate of the Phoenix Suns youngster. “He is the first 7ft 5″ guy to be able to do everything,” he even declared before even running the board to showcase further excitement, as seen on a post by NBA on TNT on X.

Advertisement

Following that, Shaq took matters to the extreme by pouring cereal into a bowl before mixing it with hot tea. To display his support for Bol Bol, the sports analyst even drank it on the set before facing the consequences of his actions. Only five minutes later, the 4x champion rushed to the restroom while screaming, “Move”. Soon after that, he seemingly emptied his stomach in there with the audio hinting at his struggles.

Later, he uploaded a clip containing the entire moment on his Instagram account. With the caption, “I don’t kno why I did that, woowee,” he questioned his actions while sharing the hilarious instance publicly.

This serves as an extension of his vocal support for Bol Bol since the start of the campaign. After all, he had compared the 24-year-old to the 2024 ROTY contender Victor Wembanyama during an episode of The Big Podcast. Putting them in the same category of skill set level, he mentioned,

“I’m not saying Bol Bol is better, just saying he was the first seven-foot-five guy to do that with style. I just think, you know, Wemby wants it a little more”.

Advertisement

Hence, the recent surge of Bol Bol justifiably excited Shaquille O’Neal. He undoubtedly hoped for this run of form to sustain for a longer duration. So, the NBA fans are set to keep a closer eye on the Suns’ center following the recent outrageous activities of the big man.