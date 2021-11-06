“LeBron James reminds me of a blown-up version of Scottie Pippen”: Max Kellerman calls the four-time NBA champion an all-rounded Pippen

Ever since LeBron entered the league, he’s been compared to a lot of NBA greats, Scottie being the latest.

Max Kellerman usually has some outlandish takes – But this one may be half-decent. While people have always compared him to Michael Jordan, Max compares him to his second in command- Scottie Pippen. While Jordan was just an all-around presence on the court, LeBron uses his athleticism and his Basketball IQ to break down teams.

Scottie Pippen was the foreshadowing of the brand of basketball LeBron plays currently. A forward who played like a guard, scoring at will, or with his athleticism. LeBron feels more like a Magic Johnson comparative. A tall, athletic ball-handler whose flashy passing fits the Lakers.

Max Kellerman says LeBron James isn’t a great shooter yet he’s had the most number of playoff buzzer-beaters in history.

This comparison and debate will never end: similar to the who came first: chicken or the egg debate. LeBron has been winning for a long time in his career, winning a championship with every team he was on. Both LeBron and MJ have the same qualities in them: a competitive fire in them to win, and the need to be the best they can be.

Calling Scottie someone’s sidekick may not have done anything for his legacy. He was a really good player but always called the second fiddle to someone who wouldn’t do anyone’s ego good. Comparing someone to who was always known as second fiddle wouldn’t do anyone’s ego any good either.

Analysts and their comparisons would make for good TRP, but the fact of the matter is people forget to have fun watching their game. The focus is always on who played like who, and rarely about how they played.