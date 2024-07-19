LeBron James Responds To Bam Adebayo’s ‘Young Fellas’ Comment

After taking care of Nikola Jokić and the Serbian Men’s National Basketball Team, Team USA is currently in London to prepare for their next matchup against South Sudan. However, as soon as the team landed, the entire roster and staff came together to celebrate Miami Heat star center, Bam Adebayo’s birthday. Taking it to his Instagram and calling a 39-year-old LeBron James a ‘Young Fella’, The King decided to hit him back with a witty and amusing response.

Bam Adebayo turned 27 while traveling with Team USA to represent the country at the Paris Olympics this year. However, there was no way that his teammates and the staff would pass up on celebrating Adebayo’s birthday, despite traveling overseas.

Bam was surprised by the entire team with a cake. As the Heat star saw the cake, his Team USA mates started singing Happy Birthday, with LeBron James and Stephen Curry spearheading the celebration.

The video was uploaded in collaboration with Team USA’s official Instagram account and the NBA. And one can not only hear James singing the loudest but viewers could also see Stephen Curry hitting a few dance moves to add to the celebration.

Bam Adebayo went on to share the video on his official IG Stories with the caption,

“Had My Young Fellas @kingjames And @stephencurry Singing Front Row.”

James immediately took matters into his own hands and hit Bam with,

“It’s the least we could do Old Head!”

Now, the consensus is that the rookies and the young players on teams in the league are responsible for singing Happy Birthday to the older veterans on their team, which prompted the initial statement from Bam Adebayo.

But the Los Angeles Lakers star isn’t one to back away from fun or tomfoolery. He was quick to hit the Heat All-Star back with the ‘Old Head’ comment while still keeping the general tone playful for the man on his birthday.

It was a great gesture by the players to come together so that they could celebrate Bam’s birthday together. Usually, professional athletes tend to go big, party hard, or have a big celebration on their special day.

So, to see the rest of the players making the effort to make Adebayo feel special on his birthday, even though they just landed in London and have another USAB Showcase match in a few days, just goes to show the love and the level of camaraderie they have within the squad.