LeBron James Rocks Unreleased $135 Air Force 1s In His Return To Cleveland For Cavaliers-Celtics Game 4

Sourav Bose
Published

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

In an unexpected turn of events, LeBron James once again returned to Cleveland. However, he sat on the sidelines this time to watch the Game 4 clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Alongside his surprise visit, his appearance caught the eyes of the home crowd, with his sneakers being a key area of interest.

James was witnessed wearing an unreleased pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” 2024 edition to the game. A sneaker community, Nice Kicks, shed light on precisely this aspect with a celebratory post from X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, “LeBron James pulled up to the Cavs game rockin’ the upcoming “Linen” Air Force 1s”.

Interestingly, this sneaker line is all set to return to the Nikestore next month following its initial launch in 2001. This edition is made up of tan leather uppers, with the panel swoosh, midsole, and insole containing light pink branding. Additionally, a Nike Air heel logo also has been embroiled on the sneaker, turning it into a one-of-a-kind shoe.

As per Sneaker News, the shoe’s retail price has been set at $135. As of right now, it’s set to be released on 13th June 2024. However, shipping will be made available solely for North America, heavily enhancing its exclusivity.

So, James certainly received early access to the sneakers due to his lifelong collaboration with Nike. Ironically, this provided a cinematic completion to his visit to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After all, his hometown crowd embraced his presence on the courtside with his wife, Savannah. On top of this, it marked his first-ever visit to the arena as a mere visitor since Zydrunas Ilgauskas’s jersey retirement ceremony back in 2014.

Thus, the iconic shoes undoubtedly complemented the iconic visit. Even though James wearing those sneakers may come across as a marketing stunt from Nike, it takes nothing away from his tie with the city. The King continues to work to improve the condition of his hometown, linking him with the people of Cleveland forever.

