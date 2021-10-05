“LeBron James said Draymond couldn’t have said it better, but really, he couldn’t have said it worse”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers sobering take on Lakers superstar’s implicit support of NBA’s anti-vaxxers like Andrew Wiggins

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is past the stage where he would care what current stars like LeBron James think of him, which is why he gave The King a piece of his mind with a new Substack article today.

The entire world has been suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic for a period soon to be 2 years long. It’s been a slow, long road to lessening the impact of the deadly virus that has claimed over 4 million lives worldwide.

Vaccination was immediately considered as a default go-to strategy in order to stop the continued spread of Covid. And for the most part, it’s a drive that has worked wonders.

Over 3 billion doses of various Covid-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide already, ever since the first Pfizer infection offered in January this year in the USA.

The country has had a huge head start at its hands, but the vaccination drive has now been politicized. Many Republican leaders, not least of whom is Ted Cruz, are advocating for ‘freedom of choice’ when it comes to getting Covid-19 vaccines.

The most disturbing thing about this whole pandemic has probably been the absolute abundance of Covid misinformation around. And it seems that a few NBA athletes have fallen prey to it, instead of using critical thinking.

“LeBron James said Draymond couldn’t have said it better, but really, he couldn’t have said it worse”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Andrew Wiggins was administered his first vaccine dose yesterday. But before that, he was among the prominent NBA stars who’ve refused the vaccine.

Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal are other high-profile players who’re questioning the validity of the vaccine mandate, as has Nuggets youngster Michael Porter Jr.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took to his Substack to denounce all of these players for their actions, which are clearly bereft of logic. He also took a swipe at LeBron James and Draymond Green for their vocal support of these unvaccinated players in another essay today.

One particular section of his piece reads thus:

“On the surface, it appears that Draymond and LeBron are arguing for the American ideal of individual freedom of choice. But they offer no arguments in support of it. Nor do they define the limits of when one person’s choice is harmful to the community. They are merely shouting, “I’m for freedom.” We’re all for freedom, but not at the expense of others nor if it damages the country.”

Kareem went on to cite several crucial Covid-19 stats. He made a compelling case as to why athletes should take the lead in promoting these vaccines. The numbers bear this out – you are statistically much less likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19 with 2 vaccine doses.

