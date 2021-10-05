“Tom Brady might be the greatest football player, but he is not the greatest athlete of all time”: When LeBron James gave his two cents on who should be the GOAT athlete

Tom Brady’s dominance in the game has transcended the football field but is he the best athlete ever? LeBron James doesn’t think so.

While Quarter Back might not be the best position for one to be considered “greatest athlete of all time”, a QB is the one who initiates and determines most of the football games.

The 44-year old has been the face of Football in the United States for the better part of this century. So has LeBron been, for Basketball.

Although Tom’s athletic prowess is not even close to the other athletes in this conversation of GOATs, LeBron James and Michael Jordan, his Super Bowl trophies beat their Larry O’Brien trophies.

Also read: ‘I don’t know what LeBron James couldn’t do’: Pete Carrol confirms rumors that Seattle Seahawks offered Lakers star an NFL contract

Tom Brady believes everyone has their own opinion of the best, including LeBron James

Consistently underestimated because of his lesser athletic ability, Tom, was picked at 199th of the 2000 NFL draft. Brady has since won 7 Super Bowl Championships, playing as a QB for the New England Patriots & recently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady is 1 of 4 players in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB history to be their sports all-time leader in championships won and a major stat at the same time The others? Bill Russell (rebs), Maurice Richard (goals) and Babe Ruth (HR). H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/qA9R2UnHro — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 4, 2021

Brady believes it’s different for different people to consider who is the GOAT athletes,

“It really just depends what style you like,” Brady replied on HBO’s The Shop.

“You could say, ‘Well, you’re maybe the most accomplished.’

“I would say, ‘OK yeah, I’ve won a lot of games, Super Bowls and so forth.’ But my style of play might not fit everybody else’s, what their view of what that position should be,”

“I can really just be the best with the body that I was given. There’s certain things that I certainly cannot do. And I have the awareness to realize, ‘OK, I can’t do those things.’ You can’t do everyone else’s job. I can’t block, tackle, run, catch — sure as hell can’t run — but I can throw the s— out of the ball. So, let me just do that. And let me do that really well.”

He has a point, given his physical stature, all that he has achieved in football is by his sheer determination.

If anything, he should be considered GOAT because he was lacks the physical capabilities of both “His Airness”, “The King”, and most basketball players or even football players.

King James thinks a football player cannot be the best athlete

The Lakers superstar believes Brady is only the greatest football player of all time,

“My only argument with a football player being the greatest athlete of all time is that they only gotta play one side of the floor, man,” LeBron said, as quoted by Sportscasting.

“Yes, Brady is unbelievable. Brady is the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen, but he affects the game one way.”

“As physical as football is — and to the body, I know it’s crazy to the body — but for a quarterback, [Patriots coach Bill] Belichick has done a great job of implementing those five guys in front to protect that asset,” The King continued.

“For us [as basketball players], every single night, you gotta know both sides. … When I played football, offensively, I never even talked to the defensive side. I never even talked to y’all. Ain’t nothing to talk about. I’m not saying he’s not great. He’s the greatest football player of all time,” LeBron concluded

While LeBron might be right in what he’s saying, if a Brady fan comes up and says “Tom Brady is the greatest athlete of all time”, there can be nothing, on paper, to argue that. He has proven everything on paper and the field, defying all odds.

Also read: ‘Don’t think LeBron James would have lasted more than a year in the NFL’: Stephen A. Smith blasts Lakers star for ambitious attitude towards playing in the NFL