LeBron James Shows Up to Women’s Team’s Final With His Olympic Gold Medal

LeBron James has been on cloud nine after helping Team USA win their fifth straight gold medal in the Olympics. The 2024 Olympics Men’s Basketball MVP left no stone unturned to display his jubilation after the triumph over hosts France in the Final.

His joy was on full display on the final day of the Olympics. He was cheering on the USA Women’s basketball team during their gold medal game against France in The Bercy Arena.

The 39-year-old wore a Nike Navy blue t-shirt alongside red shorts, themed around the USA Olympics Basketball team color. King James also proudly flashed his gold medal to motivate the women’s team.

The medal meshed brilliantly with his attire, and he was seen holding it like a treasure on multiple occasions.

The women’s team answered his clarion call in a scintillating manner, clinching a one-point 67-66 win thriller over France. It was a grueling defensive game with both teams scoring just 25 points by the half.

The hosts led for many parts of the game, but the Kahleah Copper and Kelsey Plum made key clutch shots to keep their squad alive. Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson was the propelling force with a 21-13 double-double masterpiece.

She and Breanna Stewart played tremendous defense, but their squad left the door ajar as the French women needed a triple to tie the game with less than five seconds remaining.

Gabby Williams who was on fire throughout the game, did make a buzzer-beating shot, but her foot wasn’t behind the three-point line, which gave Team USA a one-point win.

After the close game, LeBron James was smiling ear to ear while congratulating the women’s team for bringing the eighth straight gold medal home. Apart from LBJ and his family, there were many other stars on the courtside.

James’ Olympic teammate Bam Adebayo, who sat beside him, shared a moment with rumored girlfriend A’ja Wilson. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant’s wife and children had a viral moment with Sabrina Ionescu after she won her first Olympic gold medal.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the first when James was on the courtside for the women’s game. He also made an appearance in their Quarter-Final game against Nigeria.

The NBA superstar has been having a time of his life during the Paris Olympics, especially after nabbing his third Olympic gold. His body language has been tremendous since the beginning, which became a huge factor in the men’s basketball gold medal win.

As a result, he ended up winning the Olympic men’s basketball MVP award, tallying 14.2 points, 8.5 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per game in six games. The basketball legend has added yet another massive accolade to his storied resume.