LeBron James Signs Young Fan’s Shoe After Dad Heartwarmingly Reminds Him to Say “Please”

People can say whatever they want about LeBron James, but one thing that is for certain is that he is a family man. The King is a father to three kids: Bronny, Bryce, and his daughter Zhuri and is 23 years strong with his wife, Savannah, whom he married back in 2013. Sure, winning is what LBJ cares about for his job in the NBA, but he knows what truly comes first in his priorities.

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And because of that, James knows how to treat his biggest fans, which are usually children. It’s a funny divide because James came into the league so young at 18 years old, and captured the hearts of young men and women from all around the world. Now, at 41 years old, he’s still doing it as a member of the LA Lakers, and guess what? The kids still love him.

There is no better example of this then what happened last night in a viral clip following the Lakers 100-92 victory over the Houston Rockets. As James, who dropped 18 points in the W, was headed back to the locker room a young boy called out to him asking if he would sign his sneakers. At first, LeBron kept walking. But when he heard the father encourage the boy to say please, it changed everything.

“Please!” screamed the young fan after his father’s advice. The King stopped in his tracks. “Come here, come here,” he responded. It didn’t take long for the boy to dash toward the five-time NBA Champ. He got his wish. The all-time basketball scoring leader etched his name on the shoes, while the father told Bron from the side how much he appreciated it.

Kid: “LeBron, can you sign my shoe?!” Dad: “Say please!” Kid: “Please!” So wholesome ❤️ (via imfromthestead/IG) pic.twitter.com/pjA3qgnDQ4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 17, 2026

Moments like that are why Bron has managed to stay larger than life for over two decades. It’s not just the points, the championships, or the records. It’s the awareness. Even after a regular-season win, even after logging heavy minutes at 41, he still had enough left in the tank to recognize what that small moment meant to a kid.

“My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys. So, whenever she smiles, it don’t matter what I’m doing, it makes me happy”: This is a quote from LeBron in 2021 and it perfectly exemplifies just how caring Bron can be when it comes to the younger generation.

For all the debates, takes, and noise that follow him, it’s moments like this that quietly remind everyone why his impact goes way beyond basketball. It’s why the game will feel so empty when he’s gone. The league isn’t just losing one of its all-time greatest players. It’s losing a role model.

The good news is that the story isn’t over just yet. LBJ is finding his groove again and the Lakers are hoping to truly make a splash in this year’s playoffs, especially after they were exited in the first round a year ago. And while there is no indication that he is hanging them up after this year, there’s also no guarantee that this isn’t the last hurrah either.