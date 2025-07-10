IShowSpeed Proves Giannis Antetokounmpo Wrong, Leaves Bucks Star Believing in Him

If you’ve ever wanted to watch one of the internet’s most popular streamers pal around with one of the NBA’s best players, you’re in luck. IShowSpeed is in Greece as we speak, chopping it up with the Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Speed met Giannis at the court where the Bucks star said he first dunked the ball as a 14-year-old kid. Giannis confessed that it took him six hours of practicing to pull off the feat, and his mom was there to capture the moment with a picture.

Not one to be outdone by a 14-year-old, Speed told Giannis that he could dunk, too. Giannis was a bit skeptical.

“You can’t even touch the rim,” the two-time MVP said. “Maybe this rim,” he joked as he went to a shorter rim and grabbed it without even jumping. “I think you’re fast but I don’t think you’ll touch the rim, though.”

Speed told Giannis, “You ain’t the only athletic one here,” then jumped up, grabbed the rim with two hands, and easily did a pull-up.

That filled him with confidence, and he said, “I think I can dunk it” after getting a ball from a local kid who was watching. Giannis didn’t know what to think, saying, “I don’t know, brother,” at first, but then changing his mind by saying, “I believe in you now. I saw you touch the rim, I believe in you.”

Giannis put a little pressure on Speed by saying, “The moment you get your first dunk here, you’re destined for greatness.”

Speed took the challenge, dribbled up, and, well, you be the judge:

Giannis didn’t think Speed couldn’t touch touch the rim, so Speed DUNKS it pic.twitter.com/knbiZoSCv1 — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) July 10, 2025

Considering Speed banked the ball and touched every inch of the rim before the ball went through the net, calling this a dunk is a bit suspect, but you know what? Having to perform in front of one of the best athletes in the world on his childhood court has to count for something, so Speed has to at least get an A for effort.

Giannis was a great sport, dapping Speed up after he came down off the rim, then the two of them hit the Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Siu’ celebration in unison.

Anytime Giannis has been talked about this offseason, it’s been to speculate whether he’ll still be a Buck next year. Streaming with someone as popular as Speed was a great way to eliminate that distraction and just have some fun, while giving the fans some entertainment at the same time.