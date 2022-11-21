“Kobe Bryant Just Worked Out For 40 Hours!”: Blake Griffin Thought the Black Mamba Had Entered His Decline Because of Hilarious Story

Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers and and forward LaMarcus Aldridge (center) of the Portland Trail Blazers forward Blake Griffin (32) of the Los Angeles Clippers and head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talk during practice for the 2013 NBA All-Star game at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant was iconic to fans for a multitude of reasons. However, the one thing that made him the closest to fans’ hearts, was his insane, unimaginably high work ethic.

Quite frankly, there hasn’t been anyone in NBA history who has worked as hard as this man. And frankly, it’s doubtful there ever will be anyone like that either.

Now, most fans have a basic idea of just how insane this man’s work ethic really was. But, if there were ever any that weren’t quite so sure of it, Blake Griffin once had quite the story to tell.

And let’s just say it’s definitely worth a listen.

Also Read: “Like a Blind Squirrel Finding a Nut Every Now and Then”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Anthony Davis Joins Shaquille O’Neal in Lakers’ Elite List

Blake Griffin once let out a hilarious story of Kobe Bryant while reminiscing about the man

During his younger years, Blake Griffin was one of the best, most athletic players in the NBA. But, even with his status at the time, there was always a level of respect for Kobe Bryant.

So, when the man saw that something was off with him during their time in training camp together, he was very saddened by it… for a hot 2 minutes, at least.

Then he found out the truth.

Frankly, Kobe Bryant may not have been a comedian, but his actions just don’t seize to be hilarious. And yet, they don’t cease to amaze either.

Perhaps that is the best way anyone could have ever described the Black Mamba.

Where is Blake Griffin now?

As of the time of writing, Blake Griffin is with the Boston Celtics at 33 years old.

At the moment, he is averaging 3.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game, on 11.1 minutes per game.

It’s fair to say that the man is on his final legs.

A rather saddening end to a very explosive career.

Also Read: “Luka Doncic is the Most Selfish Player!”: Mavericks Star Waived Off 80% Three-Point Shooter for Contested Game Winner