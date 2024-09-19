LeBron James’ Son Bryce 17th Highest-Paid NIL Athlete, Earns $570,000 More Than Carmelo Anthony’s Son

LeBron James’ 17-year-old son Bryce James is already making big bucks despite being just a high schooler. Bryce has found a spot in the top 20 bracket of the latest On3 NIL 100 list. The Sierra Canyon shooting guard is one of the few talented high schoolers featured on the list.

Advertisement

Despite being the same age as NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony, Bryce is making $570,000 more than him.

The basketball prodigy is currently in the final year of high school. Prior to transferring back to Sierra Canyon in November 2023, the 17-year-old was at the Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. Despite not having a lot of buzz around his name in the AAU circuit, Bryce is doing very well with his NIL deals.

According to the On3’s NIL 100 list, his valuation stands at an impressive $1.3 million. Bryce’s social media following is just as impressive at 3.4 million across different platforms.

Let’s take a look at some of the other players who have secured a spot on the NIL earner’s list.

Sitting at the top of the list is Shedeur Sanders with an NIL valuation of $5.1 million. Sanders is followed by Livvy Dunne of LSU with a $4 million NIL valuation.

Kiyan is 86th on the list with a valuation of $726k. On the other hand, Shaquille O’Neal’s youngest son Shaqir is 67th on the list with a valuation of $787k.

Bryce is only the second high school athlete in the top 20 alongside Bryce Underwood of LSU, who is holding the 20th position with a NIL valuation of $1.3 million.

Kiyan Anthony believes Bryce James is underrated

LeBron’s eldest son Bronny James has already been drafted by the Lakers and is expected to take the floor in the upcoming season. As Bryce prepares himself for the NBA, Kiyan believes that the 17-year-old is the most underrated player in the AAU circuit.

During his appearance on the Sloane Knows podcast, he said, “I feel Bryce James could get a little more recognition when it comes to offers and stuff like that. Him being who he is, people think everything is given to him, but he actually works hard. I feel like he deserves a bit more when it comes to that type of stuff.”

Bryce and Kiyan will be competing in the same timeline for a spot in the NBA. However, Kiyan believes that he is not Bryce’s rival. Instead, the two share a cordial relationship.