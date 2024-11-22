‘LeBron James Spends Minimum Of $2 Million A Year’: Sports Med Doctor Reveals LBJ’s Stem Cell Regenerative Therapy Techniques

Nov 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for a dunk in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ fitness and recovery regimen is no secret, but there have always been conflicting reports on how much he spends on his body every year. Most reports place the sum at roughly $1 million a year, but a sports medicine doctor believes the sum may be closer to $2 million annually.

Dr. Venkatesh Movva, an expert on stem cell therapy, believes that LeBron James, like a lot of other athletes, uses stem cells that he has stored to allow his body to recover every year. He explained the advantages of stem cell therapy, stating that since they can be easily stored, it makes recovery faster, as all doctors need to do is inject them into the affected areas.

“The advantage for example, storing your cells is, you have ACL, you do great, you come back a year later, I don’t need to aspirate the marrow again, all you need to do is come in, just inject, and go. That’s the convenience. You can actually multiply the cells, so instead of doing one joint, they may come and do 4-5 joints. It’s like a stem cell makeover.”

When speaking on James, the doctor claimed he spends at least $2 million a year on his regenerative treatment. The secret, according to him, was Bron’s usage of stem cell therapy.

He wouldn’t be the first one to claim that LeBron James has used stem cells in his healing process. A report from 2023 also pointed out that James’ trip to Germany in between the Lakers’ season was due to him undergoing plasma therapy on his right foot, which he had injured during the business end of the season.

It wouldn’t be the first time James has utilized state-of-the-art technology to maintain his body. In Netflix’s ‘Starting 5‘ documentary, fans got a firsthand look at everything the King does to ensure he can play at a high level even at 40 years of age.

LeBron James won’t reveal how much he spends on his body

Although there have been estimates, James joked when he spoke about how much he spends annually on the care and upkeep of his body. “I’ve heard this crazy notion about how much money I spend on my body per year, and I kinda just chuckle. That is a number I would not disclose,” he laughed.

Instead of disclosing an amount, James instead talked about how much time goes into making sure he’s at his best every single day.

Although we don’t know how much he spends, we do know what he does to take care of himself. He utilizes state-of-the-art methods to ensure his body can relax after strenuous workout sessions. Ice baths, hyperbaric chambers, cryotherapy and other methods are all utilized in close collaboration with experts to ensure he doesn’t damage his body in the process.

He also reveals that one thing that doesn’t essentially cost him anything is sleep, claiming it to be one of the best methods of recovery.