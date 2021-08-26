“LeBron James wants to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to further his ‘GOAT’ status”: Shaquille O’Neal divulges into the Lakers superstar’s plans on surpassing Michael Jordan

Shaquille O’Neal reveals that LeBron James will retire only after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in total regular season points to be the undisputed ‘GOAT’.

Debates on whether LeBron James has surpassed Michael Jordan as the ‘GOAT’ amped up by tenfold when the former claimed his fourth championship, this time with the Los Angeles Lakers. There is a definitive argument for the Akron native to be considered the greatest of all time but the majority of the sentiment still lies with Jordan.

The Lakers have bolstered their squad going into the 2021-22 NBA season and so the book hasn’t ended for LeBron James to cement his legacy as the ‘GOAT’ just yet. However, even if James does win a 5th title, it’s hard to believe that hardcore Jordan truthers would give in on their agenda of defending a man who went 6-0 in the NBA Finals.

Shaquille O’Neal believes that LeBron actually has a plan formulated to end the debate once and for all and to have his name in the uppermost echelon of NBA history.

Shaquille O’Neal claims that LeBron James has a plan on being considered the ‘GOAT’.

Shaq recently appeared on the ‘Full Send’ podcast to talk about a variety of things ranging from his beef with Kobe Bryant in the early 2000s to the plethora of business ventures he’s involved in. When it came to LeBron James however, he doesn’t believe that he’ll ever come close to Michael Jordan.

“No, LeBron won’t pass MJ. He’s definitely top 3. I know LeBron and I think this is his plan. I think he wants to pass Kareem. If you pass Kareem in points, we all gotta shut the hell up. Think about it, he’s going to have four rings; he’s already passed Kobe, Mike, now you pass up Kareem? If that doesn’t make him the greatest basketball player there then I don’t know what we’re talking.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sits atop the regular season total points table with a daunting 38,387. LeBron James on the other hand is merely 3,021 points away from securing the top spot on this list. So, if he were to average about 22 points a game and played 70 games in each of his next two seasons, James would have no problem in accomplishing this feat.