“LeBron James Was Not Really Crying or Sad About Kobe Bryant Passing”: Dwight Howard’s Ex Accuses Him of Manipulating Son

Dwight Howard’s ex Royce Reed recently appeared on Cam Newton’s Freaky Friday. The video’s title suggested that their conversation was going to “expose” Howard. But halfway through, it ended up becoming something else. LeBron James and the late, great Kobe Bryant’s names were brought up during their conversation.

Reed said that in the early days of the 2020 pandemic, Howard asked her to come live in his house with their kid, as the world was about to shut down. After assessing her situation, she joined him, but it turned out to be a mistake. She claimed that he is a manipulator and a narcissist, with no regard for anyone.

“He said that LeBron was not really crying or sad about Kobe passing. He said, on the plane, he had no emotion and he was just chilling. Everybody on the plane was upset and LeBron was just straight face. He said the only time he was emotional was when he walked off the plane,” Reed recalled.

In 2020, Howard was with the Lakers and was on the plane back home from Philadelphia. As per the New York Post, Howard was the person who first received the devastating news and had to tell it to his teammates. Reed said that at first, she couldn’t understand if there was a motive behind Howard allegedly telling that story in front of his kid.

However, after having a conversation about it with her boyfriend, she realized that he was only doing it to manipulate their son. “I was like, why would he lie about something like that, that’s crazy. It’s not gonna change any way I feel. But it was also my son’s favorite player, he always talked about LeBron. He wanted his sneakers,” Reed said.

Reed claimed that Howard’s intention was to make his son’s hero come off like a ‘cold-hearted’ person.

It’s been five years since we lost Kobe and still, there are people in the world who have not completely come to terms with that loss. LeBron being expected to be in touch with his emotions right away, after losing a friend and one of his basketball heroes, is unfair. Additionally, we only have one side of the story.

And even if Howard decides to respond with his side of the story, it’s only going to get worse from here. Not only for him or his ex, but for those who are still grieving and those who admire and adore LeBron. It’s a shame that people tend to forget about their responsibility as humans when they have a platform and are speaking to a large audience.