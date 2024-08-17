LeBron James Wasn’t Close to Michael Jordan Even At His Greatest, Says Stephen A. Smith

The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is by far the most talked about topic over the last decade. While some swear by the Lakers superstar, others, like Stephen A. Smith, believe he’ll never usurp the Bulls icon from his throne. The veteran analyst even believes that the four-time MVP has never even come close to surpassing Jordan.

Advertisement

On an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, popular R&B singer Durrell “Tank” Babbs debated the topic with the host. Smith kicked off the conversation by challenging the artist to name one attribute apart from longevity that James has over the six-time NBA champion.

Tank argued that it was the main attribute and should hold value in these debates as it is unprecedented. However, the host rebutted with an eyebrow-raising take, saying,

“Even at his greatest, he wasn’t [close to] Michael Jordan at his [greatest]. For the better part of LeBron James’ career, there was always a debate about who is better. Whether it was Kobe, whether it was KD, whomever, there was always a debate. With Michael Jordan, there was no debate.”

Smith added that the 1990s are unanimously considered to be Jordan’s era. However, James has never made a single decade his own. The analyst noted that during James’ peak, Stephen Curry won four titles and an argument can be made that the 2010s was the guard’s era.

However, Tank used Smith’s argument against him. He claimed that James being the best player in an era featuring all-time greats like Curry, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant proves he’s the greatest ever. The analyst, like always, stuck to his guns and claimed that Jordan was still the GOAT.

To Smith’s credit, he always makes this mundane debate as interesting as possible and comes armed with unique talking points each time.

Stephen A. Smith’s heated Jordan vs LeBron debate with Shannon Sharpe

In 2023, he debated the topic with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast. When the Pro Football Hall of Famer inevitably brought up James’ longevity as the reason he’s the GOAT, Smith rebutted that Jordan also had a long prime and was more dominant. He said,

“Do you understand that Jordan is 6-0 in the NBA Finals? And you understand Jordan was MVP all six NBA Finals? Do you understand that Jordan never even allowed a Finals series to go seven games? 10-time NBA scoring champion, 9-time All-Defensive First Team, you do know that, right? Is LeBron on both sides of the board, is he that dominant?”

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith going at it already over the LeBron vs MJ G.O.A.T. debate 🤣🔥📺 pic.twitter.com/bSEnF6CAze — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 1, 2023

Sharpe tried to win the argument by stating that Jordan never faced a dynasty like the Warriors, to which Smith responded that the guard created one with the Bulls. The analyst also came up with an incredible line, saying,

“LeBron is universally respected and revered. MJ was feared. You know the difference.”

The duo continued to debate before calling it quits after realizing neither was going back down. The Jordan or James argument often ends with both parties sticking to their choice. However, few can make it as interesting to watch and listen to as Smith.