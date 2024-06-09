“The Female Steph Curry”: Caitlin Clark Earns Huge Praise From Skip Bayless

Despite facing a few roadblocks early into her WNBA career, the adamant support for Caitlin Clark has remained majorly intact. And now, it appears that Skip Bayless has joined the party as well. In fact, the infamous analyst even went as far as to call her the woman version of NBA phenom, Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

The 72-year-old initially highlighted Clark’s impact in transforming the league. While doing so, Bayless pointed out how his close friends, for instance, started following the WNBA primarily to witness the youngster’s endeavors. Shortly after this, he justified his stance by shedding light on the 22-year-old’s shooting prowess on The Skip Bayless Show, stating,

“She is the female Steph Curry because we have just never seen anything like this. She is shooting step back, jump shot, three-pointers from the logo…31% so far, she is taking the second most threes in the league. But that’ll change…she would get on a hot streak and that’ll start to go up toward 35, 36, 37, 38%. Steph is obviously 40+, maybe one day she will be too”.

.@RealSkipBayless calls Caitlin Clark the female Steph Curry: pic.twitter.com/JwuhXYKpMy — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) June 7, 2024

His display of admiration for the Indiana Fever rookie didn’t just end there. As Clark brought on her ‘A-game’ during the latest Washington Mystics away clash, Bayless excitedly reiterated his beliefs on X (formerly Twitter). Resharing his initial comments from the show, the analyst declared, “Caitlin Clark shoots 3s from the logo EFFORTLESSLY”.

Caitlin Clark shoots 3s from the logo EFFORTLESSLY https://t.co/aGNLSASS6J — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 8, 2024

Bayless’ words aptly provided a glimpse into Clark’s surge in the WNBA. After a rough patch in the earlier games, the Fever star is slowly finding her groove. In the recent clash, for example, she showcased her caliber as a talismanic figure, registering 30 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals, while shooting a remarkable 53.8% from the deep.

So, it is only a matter of time before the former Iowa Hawkeyes fully adapts to the WNBA and start producing at the high level expected from her. But for that to happen, she must keep her head down and focus solely on the craft.

Interestingly, the youngster has done precisely this until now. After all, she believes in letting her performances speak for her and has refused to react to anyone who has looked to instigate her. This only further validates Bayless’ words, exciting the fans about Clark’s potential to become the new face of the league.