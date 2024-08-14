LeBron James’ “Weak A** Look” Gets Called Out For His Scuffle With A Kid In Paris By NBA Analyst

LeBron James had one of the most memorable months of his decorated career. Apart from sharing the locker room with some of his biggest rivals, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, James also led the USA to an undefeated run at the 2024 Olympics. He capped the campaign with a gold medal as well as the MVP honors.

However, merely a day before the campaign in Paris ended, the Los Angeles Lakers legend received backlash for his uncharacteristic run-in with a young fan. Members of Team USA decided to celebrate the victory after defeating France to retain the gold medal. For understandable reasons, James was surrounded by a bunch of fans as he got out of the car.

A young kid was in this mix as one of the many LBJ admirers, hoping to get a photograph with the King. Instead of obliging the youngster, James seemed to have a heated exchange with the fan. Apart from rejecting the kid of a selfie, James was heard aggressively saying, “Stop. Don’t do that.”

LeBron not a real person lmaooo. Yelled at a little boy for running up on him and started dancing 10 seconds later pic.twitter.com/YPJYfRlEQK — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) August 11, 2024

This incident has become the hottest topic of discussion. An analyst from Fox Sports Radio became the latest personality to discuss the same. Rich Davis initially claimed that he understood that the young fan must be breaching James’ privacy by getting too close. However, the tone in the 6ft 9” forward’s voice is what baffled Davis.

“My first instinct was ‘yeah, gotta give some people space’. But the more I thought about it and looked at it… Just take a listen to the tone in LeBron’s voice… The fans are what make you and when it comes to kids that’s different,” Davis stated.

The host of the “Covino and Rich” show also claimed how it was a “weak-a** look” for LeBron to shun the young fan after an impressive gold medal run.

“You’re like in Paris for one last day. You just completed a gold medal run. I just thought it was a weak-a** look.”

️@richdavis: “LeBron was in Paris for one last day; he just completed a gold medal run. I just thought it was a weak-ass look.” ️@CovinoandRich react to LeBron snapping at a young fan pic.twitter.com/Ud3NJj77Mx — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) August 13, 2024

Davis and other individuals criticizing King James are not wrong. The four-time MVP could’ve chosen a much more polite manner to deny the young fan of a memory of his lifetime.

The Akron Hammer has been a renowned celebrity for more than 20 years now. This is one of the rare occasions that we’ve seen him not being courteous to a fan. However, there might be some reason behind the four-time champ’s outburst.

According to several claims, Bron had this reaction only after the kid apparently called him out with the “n word”. If these allegations are proven to be true, LBJ should not be attacked. In this case, the young fan brought the consequences upon himself, having no one else to blame for the outburst other than himself.