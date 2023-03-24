LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Flexes Her $50 Million Net Worth By Demanding a Vacation Immediately

If there was some sort of a hierarchy system when it comes to basketball wives, Savannah James would likely be at the very tippy top. The $50 Million-worth woman has an almost regal presence to her. She has the looks to be a model, and yet the intelligence to be the perfect partner to LeBron James, something that can’t be easy considering his fame and popularity.

On top of all that, she is the one that took the major load of raising 3 children right, while James was out earning their bread. And from everything we have seen so far, she’s done a bang-up job of it. And frankly, she deserves all the applause in the world for it.

That said, she isn’t a superhero. Then again, even superheroes need vacations. And if the words of Savannah James are to be followed, she sure is ready for one too.

Savannah James puts out a hilarious reel to explain her current mood

As most NBA fans know by now, LeBron James is currently out injured due to an ankle injury he picked up a few games ago. On that topic, there were initially fears that the problem was a serious one.

However, scans and evaluations later proved that the injury was far more minor than what was previously expected. The man is even expected back before the end of this regular season.

But, as it turns out, Savannah James doesn’t seem to care how quickly James may get back on the court. No, she wants to live her life to the fullest already. And she recently put it out there, through this reel that she posted on her Instagram story. Take a look.

Now, some might say Savannah is asking for too much here. However, the fact of the matter is, unlike LeBron James, she doesn’t get an offseason. Hers is a full-time job. So, when there is a chance for even a mini-vacation, she should absolutely get it. And we have a feeling that if her husband doesn’t understand that already, she won’t be hesitating to get in his ear about it.

When is LeBron James returning to NBA action?

The progress in LeBron James’s health has been beyond impressive. As per reports, the man is already set to resume on-court work. Further, there is serious hope that not only will James return this term, but it will also be before the end of the regular season. So, overall, the Lakers are expected to have the lead star back very, very soon.