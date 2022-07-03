“LeBron James winning his 5th ring”: NBA Twitter reacts to reports of Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers are in discussions for a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.

It seems beyond doubt that Kyrie Irving has played his last game in the Nets uniform. After failing to negotiate a max extension with Sean Marks and co, Uncle Drew exercised his $36M player option. Various reports suggested that the former champion had expressed his desire to be traded.

The LA Lakers emerged as a top contender to acquire Irving, reuniting him with former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. However, the purple and gold had their hands tied with limited resources, making it difficult for the deal to fall through.

Nonetheless, the latest reports indicate the Nets and Lakers engaging in active talks revolving around a Westbrook-Irving trade. The deal includes a draft compensation as the Brooklyn team wants to include Joe Harris as a part of the deal. On the other hand, Pelinka and co want Seth Curry’s inclusion over Harris.

Ironically both Westbrook and Irving have exercised their player option going into the last season of their heavy contracts. The inclusion of Seth over Harris continues to be the point of negotiation.

NBA Twitter reacts to reports of a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.

TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes reveals the trade discussion has only been in a preliminary stage right now. Speaking of Seth Curry and Joe Harris’ inclusion, Curry is in the final year of his contract and owed $8.5M. On the other hand, Harris has $38.6M in the two years left on his contract.

The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around “a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package,” per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/yKdFgpTh9Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2022

Report: “Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want Joe Harris…included in the deal…The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of Seth Curry as part of the arrangement” (via @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/ZMgrno9rzT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 2, 2022

Brooklyn Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point, sources say. https://t.co/nKKTFGiMj2 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2022

Perfect, LeBron Winning His 5th Ring — Michael Fraudan (@JorOverrated) July 2, 2022

Westbrick and Simmons omg I’m praying for the backboards 😭 — DeAndre Williams 😵‍💫 (@PrimeDree) July 2, 2022

We escaped Kyrie Irving bailing the Lakers out himself, but the Nets might take on Russell Westbrook and do it anyways pic.twitter.com/zXfQ79HRFg — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) July 2, 2022

Acquiring Kyrie in exchange for Westbrook would be a masterstroke by the Lakers office, considering the season Russ is coming off.

