“All-time fumble if you pass on Kyrie Irving for Seth Curry”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers do not want Joe Harris included in Russell Westbrook trade

As Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving trade looks certain, the players that Nets would need to add in the deal remain the subject matter.

The tides have turned both in LA and Brooklyn as soon as Kevin Durant put in a trade request following Kyrie Irving’s long awaited opt-in for his last year – $37.9 million contract with the Nets.

Before KD’s bombshell, the Nets were firm on running it back with the duo rejecting any approach by the LA team for a sign and trade for the former Cavaliers point guard.

Now according to Chris Haynes they are willing to swap him for Lakers’ 47-million-dollar point guard – Russell Westbrook. And with them being on a little backfoot, it looks like Lakers are now pushing it further getting their demands higher.

Also read: “Scotty Pippen Jr. will carry LeBron James to titles like his Jordan”: NBA Twitter gets over excited as 6’0 shooting guard has solid first outing with Lakers

Lakers are asking for Seth Curry while Nets are willing to patch Joe Harris alongside Kyrie Irving

With the reports of the superstar point guards trade, it has come up that the Brooklyn Nets are also willing to offload their sharp shooting forward Joe Harris who played just 14-games last term and had to go three ankle surgeries, two of which were in March 2022.

But the Purple and Gold now think they are the ones who are on the demanding position and would rather have the Playoffs-proven Seth Curry for their title hunt this season than the 2019 three-point contest champ.

The Lakers would like Seth Curry over Joe Harris in a potential Kyrie Irving/Russell Westbrook deal, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/j1sRukp8nT — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 2, 2022

Apart from his injury trouble, Harris has proven quite inefficient in the playoffs compared to his regular-season performances in last 4 years which got him a 4-year $75-million contract in 2020, that has over $38 million left over two years.

But Brooklyn supporters are totally against this demand by the Lakers and believe they are the ones who will still be dictating this trade as they are taking a worse contract.

Bruh how tf is theLakers asking for plus in this deal lmaoooooo — KnowsSports (@BynumInDaPost) July 3, 2022

Lakers are buggin 🤡🤣🤣🤣 who tf do they think they are to make demands with absolutely no assets for a kyrie trade besides westbrick😂😂 — davyd (@just2baddd) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Lakers fans are biting their nails as well.

If you pass on Kyrie for Russ because of Joe Harris that is an all time fumble https://t.co/a9Q2pLmiSr — Rusty Buckets (@RustyBUCKETS321) July 3, 2022

Wtfff just get Harris. I swear to god — Lebron James burner (@LeGoatburner1) July 2, 2022

Also read: “Bronny James is going off at his father LeBron James’ Alma mater”: Lakers star’s son is putting on a show against Canada elite in his dad’s high school