“LeBron James Wishes He Were a Cav”: Lakers’ 110-122 Loss to Cavaliers Prompts Skip Bayless’ Bold Statement

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their dominant run against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The visitors defeated the home team 122-110, bringing their winning streak to eight games. After the Cavs won the game, Skip Bayless took to X to share his thoughts on LeBron James and Co.’s loss. The media veteran took an expected shot at LBJ while praising the Cavaliers.

Advertisement

The Cleveland franchise has been the best team in the league from the beginning of the season. Bayless believes that after being defeated by his former team, LBJ might be wishing he could be a part of the franchise for a third time.

He wrote, “Now maybe LeBron wishes he were a Cav for a third time. Cleveland easily sweeps the Lakers with another ho-hum win, at LA.”

The former FS1 host outlined how easy it was for the Cavs to beat the Lakers in his post. The visitors outscored the home team in three quarters and ended up with a comfortable win in the end.

The 73-year-old praised LeBron for trying his best to get his team to a victory, but his efforts weren’t enough to beat the Cavs. Bayless added, “LeBron played OK at age 40 (23/4/7) but had to envy the visiting team.”

While the Cavaliers have been the most dominant team, the Lakers have had success in patches.

Now maybe LeBron wishes he were a Cav for a third time. Cleveland easily sweeps the Lakers with another ho-hum win, at LA. LeBron played OK at age 40 (23/4/7) but had to envy the visiting team. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 1, 2025

They are currently the seventh-ranked team in the Western Conference with a 18-14 record. They’ve had a lot of ups and downs and just recently came out of a slump of losing games in a row. In comparison, the Cavs have been a far superior team this season.

So it’s not unreasonable to think that the thought of being a Cavalier again might have crossed LeBron’s mind.

LeBron James added another unique record to his tally

Playing in his 22nd season, LeBron is now breaking records every other game. The four-time NBA Champion holds several unique records, including being the first player to score 40,000 points and being part of the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. LeBron celebrated his 40th birthday on 30th December and the game against the Cavs earned him another unique record.

He is now the only player in the history of the league to play a game as a teenager and a 40-year-old. LeBron joined the league when he was 18 years old and shot up to stardom in his rookie season. In the last 22 seasons, LBJ has gone from being one of the best players of his generation to one of the best ever.

Tonight, LeBron will be the first player in NBA history to play a game as both a teenager and a 40-year-old 👑 pic.twitter.com/kcKk18xdHq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2024

He is the oldest active player in the NBA and holds the record for most minutes played in the league. If he continues for one more season, LBJ will dethrone Vince Carter for most seasons played in the league as well.