LeBron James’ Younger Son Bryce Leaves Sinners Star Michael B. Jordan Impressed With His High School Senior Mixtape

Much ink has been spilled this year about Bronny James, the elder son of LeBron James. The rookie shooting guard was taken in the second round by his dad’s team last summer and has played sparingly as he’s bounced between the NBA and the G League. LeBron also has another son who’s a baller, though, and people will get to know him much better soon.

Bryce James is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School, where he helped the Trailblazers win a state championship this year. He’s also a three-star prospect who is committed to attend the University of Arizona in the fall. He’ll have big shoes to fill for Tommy Lloyd, as former Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love is on his way to the NBA.

People are hyped about Bryce’s game and not just because he’s the son of one of the greatest players in NBA history. As proof, the Instagram user @joshwithdashot put out a mixtape of Bryce’s senior year that even got attention from Michael B. Jordan, star of the current box office hit Sinners.

As he did in Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther, Jordan collaborated with director Ryan Coogler for the movie, and he was awesome in the dual roles of twin brothers Smoke and Stack. No spoilers, but it’s a big-screen must-see, as it’s incredibly shot and acted with a musical backdrop that provides a unique angle to the great vampire flick.

Jordan has been busy promoting the film, but he still had time to leave three fire emojis in the comments of Bryce’s mixtape to show his appreciation. This also wasn’t the first time he and the James family have shown each other love.

Michael B. Jordan and LeBron James have been singing each other’s praises for a long time

When promoting Creed III, costar Jonathan Majors asked Jordan who his GOAT athlete is. After some thought, he named LeBron. He then challenged people to fight him if they disagreed, but seeing how jacked he got for that movie, I think I’ll respectfully decline.

MBJ also had a cameo in LeBron’s Space Jam 2, making him the second Michael Jordan to appear in a Space Jam movie.

LeBron has reciprocated the love for Jordan, recently tweeting about how much he loved Sinners after seeing it in a special preview screening.

My brothers Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan did it again!!! ABSOLUTE INCREDIBLE FILM! Ryan, Thank you for allowing My Queen, I, family and friends to screen it. 10/10 movie! Make sure y’all go check out “SINNERS” tomorrow! It’s a MUST SEE!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7rLhG7t8El — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 17, 2025

Jordan is a self-professed Lakers fan and has been spotted at Crypto.com Arena to support the team in the past. He also recently said though that he’s excited to watch the Thunder in the playoffs, so it could get interesting if OKC and LA meet in the Western Conference Finals.