Larry Bird Would Average 30-10-8 if He Played Today, Claims Jeff Teague

The NBA today owes a lot to the players who helped shape the league into what it is now, and few left a mark as big as Larry Bird. The Boston Celtics icon built a resume that ranks among the greatest in league history. Still, some people question whether Bird’s game would translate to today’s NBA. Former All-Star Jeff Teague, however, believes Bird would thrive in the modern era.

Bird is extremely important to the NBA’s overall success. Without the 6-foot-9 forward, the league may have never experienced the profitable boom it needed in the 1980s. Bird immediately came onto the scene and dominated the competition. He went on to win three NBA championships while earning 12 All-Star appearances along with 10 All-NBA selections.

Whether it was putting the ball in the basket, passing or even rebounding, Bird always found a way to excel. The biggest knock on the Hall-of-Fame forward is his athleticism, which critics believe would hinder his ability to perform in today’s NBA. However, the dominance of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic (who don’t rely on elite athleticism) makes Teague believe Bird wouldn’t struggle one bit.

“I think of how good Jokic is, how good do you think Larry Bird would be right now?” Teague said on The Club 520 Podcast.

“Sometimes I used to watch older people play, I would say, ‘Man, he ain’t athletic.’ Then, when I watch Jokic, it’s just like he is walking around, he just makes it look so simple. Like if Larry Bird played right now, like Luka and Jokic just be walking around,” added the former point guard.

Jeff Teague talking about if Larry Bird played in today’s NBA: “Watching Jokic highlights and y’all thinking how good Jokic is? How good you think Larry Bird would be right now? Because when I watch older people play, they be like he ain’t athletic he ain’t this. But then when I… pic.twitter.com/mPQroS3YKb — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 2, 2026

Jokic is a perfect representation that athleticism isn’t the only deciding factor in a player’s success. The three-time MVP doesn’t run incredibly fast or jump extremely high. Yet, the consensus is that he is the best player in the league. Doncic, too, isn’t that far behind. He doesn’t soar above the rim like Anthony Edwards, but his skill overcomes any athletic deficiency.

Teague predicts that Bird would shine similarly to those two stars. He even went as far as sharing what he believes Bird would average in today’s NBA.

“Larry Bird would average 30,10 and 8,” Teague proclaimed.

Believe it or not, those numbers aren’t unrealistic in comparison to what Bird actually did in his career. In the 1984-85 season, Bird averaged 28.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He was able to put up those kinds of numbers in an era with significantly less three-point shooting and much more physical defense.

Having the privilege of watching how Doncic and Jokic perform certainly helps in Jeff Teague’s assessment. Unfortunately, we’ll never know the true answer. But it’s great to see that legends from the past continue to receive the appreciation they deserve.