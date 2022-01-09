NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Ja Morant playing vs Los Angeles Lakers? Memphis Grizzlies release thigh injury report ahead of matchup against LeBron James and co.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been listed day-to-day for the huge Sunday night matchup against Los Angeles Lakers due to a thigh injury.

Without Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies recorded a massive win over injury-ridden Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night. They have improved their position to #4 in the West. Dallas Mavericks, at #5, are nowhere close to threatening that position.

The improvement level is off the charts considering the fact that they just made the play-in tournament last season. Even though Morant was sidelined for a long duration they dominated. His return only made things easier for the Grizzlies. They are currently on an 8-game win streak and will look to stretch it to 9 tonight.

8 of em .. let’s keep rolling 🐻 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 9, 2022

Ja Morant will most likely suit up for the game against Los Angeles Lakers

Ja Morant’s leap in the last 3 years has far exceeded expectations. His athleticism and paint aggression is making people turn the TV on to watch a small market team. Former NBA player, Kendrick Perkins believes he’s already earned himself a spot in the superstar conversation.

However, the Grizzlies are much deeper than that. When he was sidelined due to strained MCL, Grizzlies went 9-1 but that shouldn’t discredit his contribution to their current position. Ja missed the first of a back-to-back against the Clippers which Memphis ultimately won. It’s likely that he was resting himself for the huge Lakers matchup Sunday night.

To everyone’s delight, he did not reaggravate the MCL injury and is listed day-to-day at the moment. To maintain their current win streak Grizzlies definitely need their star PG. The Lakers are having a streak of their own under LeBron James‘ leadership. The matchup is going to be very interesting and Ja Morant is expected to be in the starting lineup tonight.