“Lemme hit that motherf***er”: Allen Iverson narrates his experiences with marijuana in tell-all GQ interview

Allen Iverson has recently invested in Al Harrington’s marijuana-based business called Viola. He related his experiences with weed in an interview with GQ magazine.

Iverson has already related a few of his craziest experiences while high on weed in a tell-all Players’ Tribune interview. His first time smoking up was with Brooklyn’s finest and legendary hip-hop artist Biggie Smalls.

The Answer cracks up when talking about that particular experience:

“I just remember going to the bathroom… I’m looking in the mirror at the shirt, and I notice that the shirt did not have her face… it had an alien face on her body.” “I’m looking in the mirror and I’m trippin.’ I’m wiping the shirt off [to try and reveal the human Jackson’s face] and everything. I’m thinking like that’s supposed to be her, but it’s this alien cartoon character.”

In this interview with GQ magazine, Iverson dove deep into a few more cannabis-related stories that can only be described as hilariously eccentric occurrences.

How Allen Iverson got back into marijuana

Allen Iverson recalls that he had a particularly bad experience in 2015. This involved him getting high at an Applebee’s, walking down an interstate for Coronas and waking up in a ditch.

The experience scarred him for a couple of years, but by 2018, there came a time when he had a primal urge to feel that way once again. He sat down with friends and got a particularly memorable smoking session in.

“We stopped at the white boys’ house and I wanted to smoke again. All I had to do was just stay like I was right then, man!!”

“We sat outside his house, smoked that bitch, and I. Start. Trippin. Man.”

He eventually got up to depart, made it to his car in the basement, and contrived somehow to stay there. It was all he could do to contain his own euphoric high.

“I go down to the basement and start running laps in my man cave. I’m trine sweat and run it out of me! I’m doin’ push ups and sit ups, all kinds of shit.”

Given the positive experiences that he’s had, it is no wonder that Iverson is a strong proponent of the herb.