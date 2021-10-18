Duke players in the NBA: How many players in the NBA today have attended Duke University?

How many players in the NBA today have attended Duke University and who all are they?

Duke University is one of the most popular colleges in the United States of America. With 5 NCAA championships, 11 appearances in the Championship Games, the Duke Blue Devils are surely one of the more successful college teams in the country. Apart from their rich history in college hoops, several top-ranked high school talents chose to play for the North Carolina-based university to be groomed under the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Superstars in the leagues like Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram were all one-and-done players who spent their college years at Duke.

Also Read: How Paul Pierce described the harrowing experience of guarding the Rockets legend

While it’s easy to remember some of the big superstars who played at Duke, it’s quite easy to forget that accomplished veterans like JJ Redick, Grant Hill, Carlos Boozer, and Shane Battier, all were Blue Devils before making it big in the NBA.

Young stars in the NBA today that have attended Duke

There are several players in the long list of former Blue Devils. This past decade saw some of the highest numbers of Duke players ever. Zion (#1 pick), RJ Barrett (#3 pick), and Cam Reddish (#10 pick) were all picked in the 2019 NBA Draft.

It was the 2017-2018 Duke roster that witnessed one the most number of NBA players on the squad with the likes of Marvin Bagley III, Gary Trent Jr, Grayson Allen, Wendell Carter Jr, Trevon Duval, and Marques Bolden.

Seth Curry, Mason Plumlee, Quinn Cook, Austin Rivers, Luke Kennard, Miles Plumlee, Justice Winslow, Tyus Jones, Tre Jones, Jabari Parker, Jahlil Okafor, Semi Ojeleye, Harry Giles are also several role players in the association today, who have represented Krzyzewski’s team.

Also Read: How the Kings posted up an atrocious away from home record during the 1990-91 season

Clearly, Duke University has produced some outstanding basketball talents. And there is no doubt that this prestigious university will continue to do so in the future.