“Len Bias and Michael Jordan would certainly have pushed each other to being the GOAT”: Former Kings star explains how big a loss Celtics’ 1986 no. 3 draft pick’s loss to cocaine overdose was to basketball

Former NBA player Walt Williams recently revealed that Len Bias could have been considered the GOAT right now if he never passed away.

Len Bias still remains as one of the biggest what-ifs in sports history. After playing for the University of Maryland and declaring for the draft, he was ready to create a legacy in the NBA.

Len Bias had a loving personality and was adored and loved by all around him and wanted him to be successful in the NBA.

Boston Celtics drafted him second overall in the 1986 Draft. Two days later, Bias was found dead at the age of 22. He reportedly passed away due to a cocaine overdose.

As a result, many NBA fans were deprived of watching a generational talent tear it up in the league.

After watching Jordan play at North Carolina, many knew he was destined for greatness. But some believed that Maryland’s Len Bias was a better college basketball player.

One of those people included former NBA star, Walt Williams. Read further on to hear what he said.

Was Len Bias really better than Michael Jordan?

Former NBA star Walt Williams recently appeared in an interview to comment on the situation. In fact, even Walt Williams thinks that in certain ways, Len was better than Jordan.

When asked if Len Bias would have been the GOAT if he would have been alive, the former NBA player says –

“Either we would be talking about him as the greatest dog of all time, or Jordan would have been at an even different level. I think those guys certainly would have pushed each other to the max.”

However, when it comes to comparison between the two, Williams actually picked Len, and responded –

“I think he was a little bit ahead of Michael when they were in college, with his skill set. The jump shot that Bias had was just the prettiest thing you could ever see. And he could defend multiple positions. He was kind of a hybrid of how you see the game played now.”

How would have Len Bias turned out in the league? One can only wonder, or dream, about what could have been.

