“I don’t see no flaws in Trae Young and his game at all”: Allen Iverson heaps praise on Hawks’ young superstar, tips him to elevate his game even further in 2021-22

Allen Iverson reveals that he admires Trae Young’s game in a recent interview.

Allen Iverson is not someone who minces his words and when he says something he usually means it. During the recent podcast with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, the 76ers legend discussed Trae’s basketball.

“I don’t see no flaws in his game at all”, Iverson said.

Trae carried his Hawks to the Conference Finals while averaging 25 points and 9 assists, the past campaign. So, it’s pretty evident where the applause is coming from.

Allen Iverson was the toughest little dude to ever step on the NBA court, but Trae Young is following suit

Iverson was drafted first overall by the 76ers in the class of ’96. He won the 2001 regular season MVP and led his 76ers to the NBA finals. To date, AI remains the shortest guy to be drafted first overall or named the MVP in the history of the NBA. But, he never let his small stature get in his way.

The Answer had the speed of a cheetah and the heart of a lion. He embarrassed every defender he faced using the killer crossover, even the GOAT himself.

Allen Iverson crosses over Michael Jordan. 🏀 32 days later, MJ sees Iverson and says “What’s up, you little b*tch?” Watch AI’s full interview of untold stories: https://t.co/6esb04AqiA pic.twitter.com/ZVKZRiq550 — Complex (@Complex) November 9, 2018

Although Iverson’s game was very different as compared to Trae’s, one can easily spot the similarities between the two in terms of size and heart.