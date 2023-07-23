“Let Me See That Larry Bird Jersey, I Need To Wipe My Shoes!”: Charles Barkley Couldn’t Hide His Celtics Hatred Decades Ago

Apr 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; CBS announcer Charles Barkley prior to the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 80s and 90s in the NBA have seen some of the greatest rivalries that have ever existed. Pistons vs Bulls, Spurs vs Suns, Bulls vs Knicks, and Suns vs Celtics were some of them. Even after decades, the Boston Celtics still remain the team that has been hated by most of their opponents. Former Suns star, Charles Barkley was no different than those of other opponents. He despised Larry Bird’s Celtics to the core in regular and postseason, basically, anytime he faced them. When it comes to roasting, you can trust Barkley to take someone’s heart out. In 1990, he showed the highest level of disrespect to the Celtics legend.

Overall, Barkley and Larry Bird have played 35 matches against each other, of which, Bird won 21. Moreover, both legends met in the playoffs just once, in 1985 when Bird’s Celtics won the series 4-1. In the entire ECF in 1985, Bakley had more points than Bird only once in Game 4 of the Conference Finals. Over the years, when Sir Charles and Bird faced each other, the latter averaged 23.4 points per game and the former averaged 20.7 points. Barkley dominated on rebounds and blocks in the stat sheet.

Charles Barkley once told a fan that he wanted to wipe his shoes with Larry Bird’s jersey

Larry Bird was one of the most hated players of his time, and perhaps the biggest reason was his trash talk. As lethal as Bird was with his game, he did the same amount of trash-talking on the court.

Once, he played an entire game with his left hand and scored over 40 points. When a reporter asked Bird about the reason, he said he was saving his right hand for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Barkley was no different, who was known for his aggression in his playing days. It was quite obvious that Larry’s style wouldn’t sit well with Mound of Rebound.

While playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Chuck and Bird’s rivalry became even more intense. Once, Barkley saw a fan wearing Bird’s Celtics’ jersey, and Chuck immediately said, “Hey, let me see that Larry Bird jersey! I need to wipe my shoes!” Despite their rivalries, both legends continued to hold each other in high regard. Of course, Larry was a veteran for Barkley, and the latter always maintained a sense of respect for his rival.

Barkley recalls the time when he was pranked by Larry Bird and Kevin McHale

Despite despising each other on the court, Charles Barkley and Larry Bird had friendly relations with each other outside the game. In 1987, when Chuckster was merely 3 years old in the NBA, Larry Bird and Kevin McHale played an embarrassing prank on him.

During the All-Star game, Barkley wanted to meet Kareem Abdul Jabbar and say hello. When he told about the idea to Bird and McHale, they convinced young Barkley that was a good idea. What Barkley didn’t know was, Kareem didn’t like being disturbed while reading, and unfortunately, Jabbar was reading. “I say, “Hey Mr. Jabbar”, and he looks up, “I’m reading!”. I turn around, McHale and Bird are laughing their a**es off,” recalled an embarrassed Barkley.

You can still see Charles not mind being the butt of jokes on NBA on TNT. He roasts like a savage and takes jokes on him like a champ.